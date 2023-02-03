Best dot crosshairs in Valorant & how to get them

Dot crosshair in Valorant is the best way to pinpoint your aim on enemies’ heads and land those satisfying headshots. There are a couple of ways to get a dot crosshair and we’ve got everything you need in our handy guide.

As the name suggests, dot crosshairs appear in the form of a small dot, right in the center of your screen. This type of crosshair helps you land your shots with great precision as it indicates the exact point where the bullets will hit.

It’s no different in Valorant. Using a dot crosshair can be a great way to improve as it helps to make your aim steady. Especially if you’re using a Vandal, then a dot crosshair would be the perfect way to one-tap an enemy’s head and quickly transfer your aim onto another player nearby in the game.

Alternatively, here are some of the best crosshairs used by Valorant Pros worldwide. With that said, here’s how you can get dot crosshair in Valorant.

How to make dot crosshair in Valorant

There are two main types of dot crosshairs in Valorant – Square and Round.

Here are the steps to set a dot crosshair in Valorant:

Fire up the game.

Head over to the Settings icon on the top right of the Home Screen .

on the . Click on the Crosshair tab .

. Create a new crosshair profile from the General tab .

. Depending on what type of dot crosshair you want, just follow the instructions given in the tables below.

Square-shaped dot crosshair in Valorant

Crosshair Detail Setting Outlines On/Off (Personal preference) Outline Opacity 1 (If on) Outline Thickness 1 (If on) Centre Dot On Centre Dot Opacity 1 Centre Dot Thickness 3 Inner Lines Off Outer Lines Off

Round dot crosshair in Valorant

Crosshair Detail Setting Outlines Off Outline Opacity 0 Outline Thickness 0 Centre Dot Off Centre Dot Opacity 0 Centre Dot Thickness 0 Show Inner Lines On Inner Line Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 1 Inner Line Thickness 4 Inner Line Offset 0 Outer Lines Off

If you’re looking to set a custom color for your crosshair in Valorant, our guide has everything you’ll need.

Best dot crosshair codes in Valorant

A rundown of some of the best dot crosshairs will surely help you choose one and dominate your enemies in Valorant. However, you must ensure to warmup properly in Deathmatches and Practice Range before hopping into a Ranked game to get the best results out of these.

Crosshair type Crosshair code Red square dot 0;s;1;P;c;7;u;FFFF00FF;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0 Green square dot 0;s;1;P;c;1;u;FFFF00FF;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0 Cyan square dot 0;s;1;P;c;5;u;FFFF00FF;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0 Red round dot 0;s;1;P;c;7;h;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;3;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1f;0 Green round dot 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;3;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1f;0 Cyan round dot 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;3;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1f;0

So, there you have it — that’s everything about dot crosshairs in Valorant. For more about the game, be sure to check our other Valorant content:

