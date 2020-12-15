Logo
Valorant fans slam Night Market after lackluster discounts

Published: 15/Dec/2020 15:52

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Night Market Logo
Riot Games

As part of Valorant’s Christmas event, Riot released the new Night Market store. Fans, however, really aren’t impressed. 

Valorant has been around for less than a year but has already taken the FPS sector by storm. With 2020 finally reaching a close, a lot of fans were excited to see what Riot Games were cooking up to celebrate the festive season Valorant style.

The introduction of the beautiful WinterWunderland skins certainly sent fans into a frenzy, amplified by  the new Night.Market feature offering discounts on a whole host of different skins. Who knew, maybe some Christmas luck would snag you some money off your favorite skins.

That, however, hasn’t been the case. Night.Market has received very little positive feedback, and our poll on @ValorantUpdates is living proof that fans really hate Valorant’s newest feature.

Riot Games
Valorant’s Night.Market has left fans feeling a little frosty.

Valorant players slam Night Market

The concept behind Night.Market mirrors that of Riot’s iconic MOBA League of Legends ‘My Shop’. Players are presented with six mystery skins which, when they are opened, reveal the skin at a discounted price.

Most fans have been receiving lower tier skins than expected though, and the 32 day cycle of the market has left fans feeling almost taunted every time they log into the game. With the poll showing a disastrous 2.6% of respondents enjoying the new feature, the other 97.4% were vocal about possible future changes.

One fan, showing that their Night.Market haul was a collection of Select and Deluxe tier skins, called upon Riot to “remove this atrocity.”

Another user suggested that giving fans one set discount slot to use a skin that they really want would be a better way to implement a reward system like this one.

Following this up, this next fan commented that, while they lucked out and got what they wanted, the 32-day rotation for the market seems “kinda long,” especially when “people are going to rely on this to get the skins they’ve been looking to buy for a while.”

Finally, one fan called for respondents to channel their inner “Christmas spirit” and try not to get too enraged by their lackluster rolls.

With there having been so much backlash to the Night.Market, it’ll be interesting to see how Riot chooses to combat this in the future. Will they remove the feature entirely? Rework it to incorporate some of the fan comments from above?

Until there’s any further clarity though, it seems players across Future Earth will have to live with lady luck’s largely disappointing choices.

GTA

GTA Online: 13 new vehicles leaked in Cayo Perico Heist update

Published: 15/Dec/2020 14:01 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 14:16

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online with missiles around
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

GTA Online players will soon be able to get their hands on a host of new vehicles thanks to the Cayo Perico Heist update, with leaked images revealing some long-awaited cars. 

Adding new vehicles, weapons, and clothes are a staple of every major update in Grand Theft Auto Online and that’s no different in the Cayo Perico Heist update. 

The new update, which is the long-awaited annual winter patch, gives players the chance to tackle a new heist and get their hands on new vehicles. But, Rockstar have only added nine on release day – much to the dismay of some GTA Online players.

However, leakers have revealed that more vehicles will be released over time, and some have even gone as far as revealing what they believe the schedule will be. 

GTA Online Go Kart
Rockstar Games
The Go-Kart will be available for free in GTA for a limited basis.

According to reliable Grand Theft Auto leaker FoxySnaps, there are 13 additional vehicles to those that have already been released in the Cayo Perico update. 

This includes one for the Legendary Motorsport’s – a supercar known as the ITALIRSX – another five for Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and seven from the Warstock Cache and Carry. The latter of which will include a mini-submarine, another boat, and a helicopter. 

First looks at all these can be found below, so make sure to have a flick through and see which ones you might want to buy.

View post on imgur.com

As for when they’ll be released, we’ve already noted that they’ll come on a drip feed system, so the weekly updates should make them available over time.

Though, FoxySnaps has dropped what they believe will be the release schedule for each vehicle stop – with the wait seemingly being on for the Verus quadbike and the Slamtruck. 

Obviously, at the end of the day, only Rockstar has the power to release the vehicles, and they could very well change their mind on whats released and when because of the leaks.

So, just keep checking on GTA Online’s different vehicle stores when the weekly Thursday updates return to see if the one you want has finally been released.