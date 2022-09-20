Valorant patch 5.06 notes: Pearl map changes, Stinger buff, more

Valorant patch 5.06 is here with the first major update for Pearl along with notable buffs to the Stinger among various other updates that you can check out below.

The third patch for Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is now live on the servers and there are quite a few notable changes in update 5.06. However, you should note that none of the Agents were affected by the current update as the primary focus remains on Pearl and the Stinger.

While patch 5.05 focused entirely on gameplay and social updates, the new update seems to be setting up the meta for the upcoming release of Agent 21. With that being said, keep reading for a detailed rundown of all the changes that were introduced with patch 5.06.

Riot Games Update 5.06 is now live on the servers with all these changes.

Valorant 5.06 patch notes

Similar to patch 5.05, even 5.06 features quite a few gameplay systems and social updates that will improve the quality of your experience in Valorant. Additionally, the developers have also provided fixes for several bugs in the game.

After the Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022 concluded with LOUD being crowned the victors, it is safe to say that the next patch will definitely feature some Agent updates. However, we have a complete overhaul of Pearl as well as buffs for the Stinger to test out until that happens.

Having said that, here’s the full list of changes in Valorant update 5.06 from the official patch notes.

Weapon Updates

Stinger

Primary Fire error adjusted from 1.6 error after 7 bullets >>> 1.3 error after 6 bullets

Alt-Fire first shot error adjusted from .5 >>> .35

Map Updates

Pearl

B Main – Lowered waist-high wall on the left side of B Main so that it can no longer completely hide anyone.

– Lowered waist-high wall on the left side of B Main so that it can no longer completely hide anyone. Mid Shops – Clearing this area in Mid Shops is harder than we intended. By extending the platform, we’re still keeping some of the holding power for attackers, but making it easier to push this area.

– Clearing this area in Mid Shops is harder than we intended. By extending the platform, we’re still keeping some of the holding power for attackers, but making it easier to push this area. Mid Shops to Mid Plaza – This is another spot on Mid Shops that has proven to be painful to clear when trying to move through mid. So we’ve removed one of the corners.

– This is another spot on Mid Shops that has proven to be painful to clear when trying to move through mid. So we’ve removed one of the corners. Mid Top – Mid currently favors attackers so we’ve pushed in a wall on Mid Top, to remove a 50-50 check. This should make it slightly easier for defenders to challenge mid.

– Mid currently favors attackers so we’ve pushed in a wall on Mid Top, to remove a 50-50 check. This should make it slightly easier for defenders to challenge mid. A Art – We noticed the difficulty both sides have had moving effectively through A Art . We’re simplifying the space so there are fewer areas to check.

– We noticed the difficulty both sides have had moving effectively through A Art We’re simplifying the space so there are fewer areas to check. B Link – This box provides a good piece of cover for Attackers pushing B link, but it’s been tough to re-clear for defenders. We’re keeping a little attacker-side power, but making it easier for defenders to manage. The stack of boxes cover closer to the site will shift from the left side to the right, to simplify the number of angles approaching players need to consider, as well as close a difficult sightline to B Hall.

– This box provides a good piece of cover for Attackers pushing B link, but it’s been tough to re-clear for defenders. We’re keeping a little attacker-side power, but making it easier for defenders to manage. The stack of boxes cover closer to the site will shift from the left side to the right, to simplify the number of angles approaching players need to consider, as well as close a difficult sightline to B Hall. A Main – Removing a cut-out on the wall of A Main to simplify the space, which should also make this area slightly easier for defenders to aggro into.

– Removing a cut-out on the wall of A Main to simplify the space, which should also make this area slightly easier for defenders to aggro into. A Main to A Site – This spot was unnecessarily tough to smoke effectively. By tightening the choke by a margin, we hope to make smoking easier and give a small buff to defenders (i.e, a new utility spot). The cubby on the right will also shrink slightly to keep it from being too deep.

Social Updates

Disruptive Gameplay-based Behavior Indicator We’ve introduced a feature that will show at the end of the game screen, which players have been detected for engaging in disruptive gameplay-based behavior. This has been added to the following game modes: Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Replication, with more game modes to follow in the near future.



Bug Fixes

Agents

Fixed issue with KAY/O’s Zero/point sometimes incorrectly displaying enemies that were hit on KAY/O’s UI

Social

Fixed a bug where Clutch Mutes would persist after the match ended

Fixed a bug that prevented you from being able to respond to a whisper by clicking on the Riot ID of the player who sent the whisper in Chat

Fixed a bug that caused the Social Panel to close when right-clicking into the Friend Note text field

Fixed a bug where pending invites would not disappear after all friends have left the Party

Fixed a bug where the incorrect system message was sent when accepting a friend request via the Match Tab in-game

So, there you have it, that's everything included in Valorant update 5.06 patch notes.

