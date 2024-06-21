All Valorant Episodes & Acts released so far: Start & end dates

GamingValorant

Ever since Valorant was first released in 2020, numerous Episodes and Acts have followed, bringing new content and countless meta shifts to the game. Here are all the start and end dates of every Valorant Episode and their Acts released so far.

Fast forward to 2024, and we finally got to play Riot’s tactical shooter on consoles too. Thanks to the console beta release in June, the devs provided a fresh perspective of what was already known.

As the game grows older, you might want to know where it all started. So, we’ve got you with all the start and end dates of all Valorant Episodes and Acts released so far.

All Valorant Episodes and Acts’ start and end dates

Below you can find the start and end dates of every Valorant Episode and their Acts. We have also linked their respective patches in the rightmost column, in case you want to check the details of those updates.

Episode & ActStart DateEnd DatePatch No.
Episode 9 Act 1June 25, 20249.00
Episode 8 Act 3April 30, 2024June 25, 20248.08
Episode 8 Act 2March 5, 2024April 30, 20248.04
Episode 8 Act 1January 9, 2024March 5, 20248.00
Episode 7 Act 3October 31, 2023January 9, 20247.09
Episode 7 Act 2August 29, 2023October 31, 20237.04
Episode 7 Act 1June 27, 2023August 29, 20237.00
Episode 6 Act 3April 25, 2023June 27, 20236.08
Episode 6 Act 2March 7, 2023April 25, 20236.04
Episode 6 Act 1January 10, 2023March 7, 20236.00
Episode 5 Act 3October 18, 2022January 10, 20235.08
Episode 5 Act 2August 23, 2022October 18, 20225.04
Episode 5 Act 1June 22, 2022August 23, 20225.00
Episode 4 Act 3April 27, 2022June 22, 20224.08
Episode 4 Act 2March 1, 2022April 27, 20224.04
Episode 4 Act 1January 11, 2022March 1, 20224.00
Episode 3 Act 3November 2, 2021January 11, 20223.09
Episode 3 Act 2September 8, 2021November 2, 20213.05
Episode 3 Act 1June 22, 2021September 8, 20213.00
Episode 2 Act 3April 27, 2021June 22, 20212.08
Episode 2 Act 2March 2, 2021April 27, 20212.04
Episode 2 Act 1January 12, 2021March 2, 20212.00
Episode 1 Act 3October 13, 2020January 12, 20211.10
Episode 1 Act 2August 4, 2020October 13, 20201.05
Episode 1 Act 1June 2, 2020August 4, 20201.00

When is the next Valorant Episode?

Episode 9 is the next episode in Valorant and the entire arc will commence with Act 1 on June 25, 2024. We will get to see new Agents, maps, meta shifts, buffs and nerfs for different characters and weapons, better premium skins, and a lot more.

Now that Valorant is out on consoles, we will also get to see more advancements for the PS5 and Xbox versions of the game.

