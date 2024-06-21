All Valorant Episodes & Acts released so far: Start & end dates

Ever since Valorant was first released in 2020, numerous Episodes and Acts have followed, bringing new content and countless meta shifts to the game. Here are all the start and end dates of every Valorant Episode and their Acts released so far.

Fast forward to 2024, and we finally got to play Riot’s tactical shooter on consoles too. Thanks to the console beta release in June, the devs provided a fresh perspective of what was already known.

As the game grows older, you might want to know where it all started. So, we’ve got you with all the start and end dates of all Valorant Episodes and Acts released so far.

Below you can find the start and end dates of every Valorant Episode and their Acts. We have also linked their respective patches in the rightmost column, in case you want to check the details of those updates.

Episode & Act Start Date End Date Patch No. Episode 9 Act 1 June 25, 2024 – 9.00 Episode 8 Act 3 April 30, 2024 June 25, 2024 8.08 Episode 8 Act 2 March 5, 2024 April 30, 2024 8.04 Episode 8 Act 1 January 9, 2024 March 5, 2024 8.00 Episode 7 Act 3 October 31, 2023 January 9, 2024 7.09 Episode 7 Act 2 August 29, 2023 October 31, 2023 7.04 Episode 7 Act 1 June 27, 2023 August 29, 2023 7.00 Episode 6 Act 3 April 25, 2023 June 27, 2023 6.08 Episode 6 Act 2 March 7, 2023 April 25, 2023 6.04 Episode 6 Act 1 January 10, 2023 March 7, 2023 6.00 Episode 5 Act 3 October 18, 2022 January 10, 2023 5.08 Episode 5 Act 2 August 23, 2022 October 18, 2022 5.04 Episode 5 Act 1 June 22, 2022 August 23, 2022 5.00 Episode 4 Act 3 April 27, 2022 June 22, 2022 4.08 Episode 4 Act 2 March 1, 2022 April 27, 2022 4.04 Episode 4 Act 1 January 11, 2022 March 1, 2022 4.00 Episode 3 Act 3 November 2, 2021 January 11, 2022 3.09 Episode 3 Act 2 September 8, 2021 November 2, 2021 3.05 Episode 3 Act 1 June 22, 2021 September 8, 2021 3.00 Episode 2 Act 3 April 27, 2021 June 22, 2021 2.08 Episode 2 Act 2 March 2, 2021 April 27, 2021 2.04 Episode 2 Act 1 January 12, 2021 March 2, 2021 2.00 Episode 1 Act 3 October 13, 2020 January 12, 2021 1.10 Episode 1 Act 2 August 4, 2020 October 13, 2020 1.05 Episode 1 Act 1 June 2, 2020 August 4, 2020 1.00

When is the next Valorant Episode?

Episode 9 is the next episode in Valorant and the entire arc will commence with Act 1 on June 25, 2024. We will get to see new Agents, maps, meta shifts, buffs and nerfs for different characters and weapons, better premium skins, and a lot more.

Now that Valorant is out on consoles, we will also get to see more advancements for the PS5 and Xbox versions of the game.

In the meantime, check our best controller settings and the best crosshairs used by pros in VCT if you’re new to Valorant on consoles.

Coming to the esports side, VCT is an equally important aspect of the game, and here are all VCT and Valorant Champions winners in history.