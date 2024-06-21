All Valorant Episodes & Acts released so far: Start & end dates

All Valorant Episodes & Acts released so far: Start & end datesRiot Games
Ever since Valorant was first released in 2020, numerous Episodes and Acts have followed, bringing new content and countless meta shifts to the game. Here are all the start and end dates of every Valorant Episode and their Acts released so far.
Fast forward to 2024, and we finally got to play Riot’s tactical shooter on consoles too. Thanks to the console beta release in June, the devs provided a fresh perspective of what was already known.
As the game grows older, you might want to know where it all started. So, we’ve got you with all the start and end dates of all Valorant Episodes and Acts released so far.
All Valorant Episodes and Acts’ start and end dates
Below you can find the start and end dates of every Valorant Episode and their Acts. We have also linked their respective patches in the rightmost column, in case you want to check the details of those updates.
|Episode & Act
|Start Date
|End Date
|Patch No.
|Episode 9 Act 1
|June 25, 2024
|–
|9.00
|Episode 8 Act 3
|April 30, 2024
|June 25, 2024
|8.08
|Episode 8 Act 2
|March 5, 2024
|April 30, 2024
|8.04
|Episode 8 Act 1
|January 9, 2024
|March 5, 2024
|8.00
|Episode 7 Act 3
|October 31, 2023
|January 9, 2024
|7.09
|Episode 7 Act 2
|August 29, 2023
|October 31, 2023
|7.04
|Episode 7 Act 1
|June 27, 2023
|August 29, 2023
|7.00
|Episode 6 Act 3
|April 25, 2023
|June 27, 2023
|6.08
|Episode 6 Act 2
|March 7, 2023
|April 25, 2023
|6.04
|Episode 6 Act 1
|January 10, 2023
|March 7, 2023
|6.00
|Episode 5 Act 3
|October 18, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|5.08
|Episode 5 Act 2
|August 23, 2022
|October 18, 2022
|5.04
|Episode 5 Act 1
|June 22, 2022
|August 23, 2022
|5.00
|Episode 4 Act 3
|April 27, 2022
|June 22, 2022
|4.08
|Episode 4 Act 2
|March 1, 2022
|April 27, 2022
|4.04
|Episode 4 Act 1
|January 11, 2022
|March 1, 2022
|4.00
|Episode 3 Act 3
|November 2, 2021
|January 11, 2022
|3.09
|Episode 3 Act 2
|September 8, 2021
|November 2, 2021
|3.05
|Episode 3 Act 1
|June 22, 2021
|September 8, 2021
|3.00
|Episode 2 Act 3
|April 27, 2021
|June 22, 2021
|2.08
|Episode 2 Act 2
|March 2, 2021
|April 27, 2021
|2.04
|Episode 2 Act 1
|January 12, 2021
|March 2, 2021
|2.00
|Episode 1 Act 3
|October 13, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|1.10
|Episode 1 Act 2
|August 4, 2020
|October 13, 2020
|1.05
|Episode 1 Act 1
|June 2, 2020
|August 4, 2020
|1.00
When is the next Valorant Episode?
Episode 9 is the next episode in Valorant and the entire arc will commence with Act 1 on June 25, 2024. We will get to see new Agents, maps, meta shifts, buffs and nerfs for different characters and weapons, better premium skins, and a lot more.
Now that Valorant is out on consoles, we will also get to see more advancements for the PS5 and Xbox versions of the game.
In the meantime, check our best controller settings and the best crosshairs used by pros in VCT if you’re new to Valorant on consoles.
Coming to the esports side, VCT is an equally important aspect of the game, and here are all VCT and Valorant Champions winners in history.