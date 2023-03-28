Valorant Patch 6.06 Notes: Gekko nerfs, bug fixes and more

Valorant’s next minor patch 6.06 brings some minor nerfs to Gekko, changes to the doors on Lotus and bugfixes galore.

Riot’s incredibly popular tactical shooter Valorant has recently received its newest agent Gekko. However, that isn’t stopping Riot from bringing out a few new changes to improve the quality of life of the game, as well as fix a couple of pesky bugs in the process.

Patch 6.06 brings some minor changes to Gekko, resulting in a small nerf to his kit overall. Gekko has already overtaken ranked lobbies as one of the most powerful initiators to be added into the game, so hopefully these nerfs won’t affect him too much.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games The Initiator from United States can turn the entire course of a round with his abilities.

Riot is making a couple of changes to Gekko to keep his kit standard with the other agents. Gekko’s Mosh Pit is having its damage reduced particularly to objects, reducing from 2.5x to 1x damage, similar to other mollys.

Alongside this, Wingman is being ticked down ever so slightly, as the little critter will sadly pass away if he is the last one alive. Furthermore, a bug fix to Wingman means he can no longer concuss intangible players, so Reyna mains can rejoice.

With that being said, here are the full patch notes for Valorant patch 6.06.

Valorant Patch 6.06 Notes

AGENT UPDATES

Gekko

Mosh Pit (C)

Article continues after ad

Mosh Pit’s damage to objects has been performing inconsistently with relative abilities such as KAY/O’s FRAG/ment (C) and Breach’s Aftershock (C).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Damage to objects has reduced 2.5x >>> 1x

Wingman (Q)

Wingman will now always die if he is last alive.

MAP UPDATES

Lotus

Updated the destruction VFX for the destructible door located between A Link to A Main in order to make it easier to see through as it falls away.

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES

Added the ability to hide Agent outlines and fresnel (the color outline on Agents)

Go to Settings >> General >> Under “Other”, there is an option to toggle “Hide Outlines and Fresnel”.

BUG FIXES

Agents

Wingman can no longer concuss intangible players.

Social