Valorant update 8.05 patch notes: Clove, Premier changes, more

Valorant patch 8.05 brings the much-awaited Controller, Clove, to the party and a cooldown period to the Premier game mode. Here’s everything included with the Valorant update 8.05 patch notes.

The ever-increasing Agent roster in Valorant is getting another addition in the middle of Episode 8 Act 2 with Valorant patch 8.05. This time, it comes in the form of Clove, a Controller that will join the likes of Astra, Brimstone, Harbor, Omen, and Viper in helping their team seize the battlefield

Clove hails from Scotland and they were revealed during a show match at VCT Masters Madrid. The Premier game mode is getting a small update where a cooldown period gets applied between multiple phone number verification attempts.

Here’s a rundown of all the new additions and changes with Valorant patch 8.05.

Clove is the sixth Controller agent in Valorant and they are the only one from the group that has resurrection abilities. Their other abilities include a smoke, decay, and temporary HP backup.

Valorant patch 8.05 brings certain changes to Premier, voice indicators, and fixed a bunch of bugs. Below you can find the full Valorant 8.05 patch notes from Riot Games.

Clove goes live! Abilities: Ruse (E) : EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas. Clove can use this ability after death. Meddle (Q) : EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside. Pick-me-up (C) : INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health. Not Dead Yet (X) : After dying, ACTIVATE to resurrect. Once resurrected, Clove must earn a kill or a damaging assist within a set time or they will die.



We’ve added a cooldown period between phone number verification attempts. If you run into any issues with verifying your phone number, please reach out to Player Support.

Voice Indicators We made some updates to the voice indicators that appear above an Agent’s head. You will now be able to more clearly see who you can hear and who you can’t. The voice icon will now also show when a teammate is muted or disconnected from voice, and differentiates when a party member is speaking in party voice. The icon for team voice activity is unchanged.



Bug Fixes