Valorant update 6.03 patch notes: Killjoy & Raze nerfs, mode updates & more

Valorant’s patch 6.03 is out now and after a long wait, we finally have a few Agent nerfs and buffs to spruce up the in-game meta. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest patch notes for Valorant.

Update 6.03 is the first patch in Valorant Episode 6 to feature buffs and nerfs for Agents. After several gameplay updates and bug fixes since the release of Lotus in Episode 6 Act 1, Riot has finally started working on the Agents to get them ready before the VCT International Leagues begin in March.

Apart from that, there are also several bug fixes that will fine-tune the game while also implementing mode updates to receive feedback from the players.

Article continues after ad

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that there is to know about the new update in Valorant.

Riot Games Raze’s Boom Bot has received a nerf in Valorant 6.03.

Valorant patch 6.03 has introduced noteworthy nerfs to Killjoy and Raze to balance the in-game performance of both Agents. Additionally, the Swiftplay beta period is ending as the mode is becoming a fully-fledged part of Valorant.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On top of these, like with every Valorant patch, a number of bugs have also been fixed with the new patch. Riot has also confirmed that the new Real-Time Text Evaluation system has also been added to the Agent Select screen for the North American region.

Article continues after ad

Here are the full patch notes for update 6.03.

Killjoy

Turret (E) health decreased 125 >>> 100 Reducing the total health of the Turret will allow opponents to have an easier time destroying it, particularly with weaker weapons.

Lockdown (X) point cost increased 7 >>> 8 We’re happy with Killjoy’s Ult being powerful when opponents don’t have a plan to push or contest it but feel the frequency is too high for the reliability it now offers.



Raze

Boom Bot (C) duration decreased 10s >>> 5s

Swiftplay

Remember when we told you the Swiftplay Beta would end in January. We sorta lied. Everyone decided to just keep it on. Please keep sending us your feedback, though!

Added Real-Time Text Evaluation (NA only to start) to the Agent Select screen.

Bug Fixes

Adjusted Sage, Neon, Jett, and Yoru’s hair heights to fit within our standardized vertical range

AI (such as Skye’s Seekers [X]) will now travel through the crouch-only connection on Pearl near the Defender’s spawn area

Fixed a bug where KAY/O would sometimes be able to move after being downed during NULL/cmd (X)

So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.03 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers