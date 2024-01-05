Valorant Kuronami skinline: Release date, price & weapons

Kuronami is the brand-new exclusive skinline that’ll release with the launch of Valorant Episode 8 Act 1. Here’s a rundown of all you need to know about the Kuronami bundle from the release date to the price of each weapon.

Valorant’s Episode 8 is shortly upon us and the new season will bring a ton of new additions and changes to the game. Some maps like the returning Icebox and Lotus have undergone some rework that will definitely shake up the meta.

We also get a new sniper with the new Act, namely Outlaw. It’s deadly, fast, and is the first new weapon in Valorant since its launch in 2020. Speaking of new additions, we are also getting a new exclusive skinline called Kuronami.

Here’s a guide on when the Kuronami bundle releases in Valorant along with the price of each weapon it features.

Riot Games

The Kuronami skinline will arrive in Valorant on January 9, 2024.

Here are the full details of the Valorant Kuronami bundle:

Bundle Cost : 9,500 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, two gun buddies, one animated player card, and one animated spray)

: 9,500 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, two gun buddies, one animated player card, and one animated spray) Edition : Exclusive

: Exclusive Weapons : Kuronami No Yaiba (dual-handed melee): 5,350 VP Marshal: 2,375 VP Sheriff: 2,375 VP Spectre: 2,375 VP Vandal: 2,375 VP

: Variants : Purple design with a custom Finisher White design with a custom Finisher Black design with a custom Finisher

:

As an exclusive skinline, the Kuronami bundle itself will cost roughly $95 to buy. If you want to get everything, it’ll require a decent chunk of change. However, it’s much cheaper to buy the whole bundle than it is to get individual skins on their own.

So, there you have it, that's everything about the Kuronami skinline in Valorant.

