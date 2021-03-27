 Best Valorant crosshairs the pros are using: Hiko, ScreaM, TenZ & more - Dexerto
Best Valorant crosshairs the pros are using: Hiko, ScreaM, TenZ & more

by Andrew Amos
Best Valorant crosshairs

Choosing your crosshair in Valorant is just as important as having the right keyboard and mouse for the job. If you want to emulate one of your favorite pros, or just find out the best crosshair for you, we’ve got you covered.

You’ve got the perfect setup to start grinding Valorant. However, you can’t quite hit your shots. Maybe it’s time you look at your crosshair.

Making the perfect crosshair takes a bit of time, and a lot of tinkering. Slowly adjusting it over time to find the right fit is a must.

However, if you’re in a rush, there’s no harm following someone else’s guidance ⁠— especially a pro’s. Here’s how you can get the best crosshair for you in Valorant.

If you want to be a straight-shooter in Valorant, you need to find the right crosshair.

Picking the best Valorant crosshair for you

You can create almost any crosshair you can think of in Valorant. The tools at players’ disposal allow for maximum customization to find a comfortable fit. However, there’s a few general pointers you should consider.

You want high-contrast colors, like green, so you can easily see your crosshair. Be sure to also use even values so your crosshair remains centered and true. Finally, you’ll want to turn movement error off. Dynamic crosshairs ⁠can get very distracting, so keeping them static will help.

With that in mind, here’s what the pros are running. You can copy their settings from below, or mix and match to find the perfect one for you. Bear in mind that pros do change their crosshairs regularly, but we will try and keep these up-to-date for you.

Hiko’s Valorant crosshair

hiko valorant crosshair

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0
  • Center Dot Thickness: 0
  • Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 3
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

ScreaM’s Valorant crosshair

scream valorant crosshair

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: On
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0.21
  • Center Dot Thickness: 3
  • Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
  • Show Inner Lines: Off
  • Inner Line Opacity: 0
  • Inner Line Length: 0
  • Inner Line Thickness: 0
  • Inner Line Offset: 0
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Babybay’s Valorant crosshair

babybay valorant crosshair

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0
  • Center Dot Thickness: 0
  • Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

TenZ’s Valorant crosshair

tenz valorant crosshair

  • Color: Cyan
  • Outlines: Off
  • Outline Opacity: 0
  • Outline Thickness: 0
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0
  • Center Dot Thickness: 0
  • Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Wardell’s Valorant crosshair

wardell valorant crosshair

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0
  • Center Dot Thickness: 0
  • Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 0.9
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Asuna’s Valorant crosshair

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 0.7
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0
  • Center Dot Thickness: 0
  • Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 3
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Ethan’s Valorant crosshair

  • Color: Red
  • Outlines: Off
  • Outline Opacity: 0
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0
  • Center Dot Thickness: 0
  • Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 5
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 2
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Ninja’s Valorant crosshair

ninja valorant crosshair

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0
  • Center Dot Thickness: 0
  • Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 3
  • Inner Line Thickness: 1
  • Inner Line Offset: 4
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Shroud’s Valorant crosshair

shroud valorant crosshair

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: Off
  • Outline Opacity: 0
  • Outline Thickness: 0
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Center Dot Opacity: 0
  • Center Dot Thickness: 0
  • Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 0.44
  • Inner Line Length: 6
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 5
  • Outer Line Opacity: 0
  • Outer Line Length: 0
  • Outer Line Thickness: 0
  • Outer Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

