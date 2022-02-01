Valorant patch 4.02 notes: AFK detection improvements, performance updates, bug fixes

While somewhat smaller than its Episode 4 predecessors, Valorant patch 4.02 will add AFK detection improvements, fix a host of bugs, and improve latency, so here’s a rundown of the update’s notes.
As we move further into Episode 4, Act 1 of Riot Games’ hit FPS title, Valorant, all eyes are on the future and the adjustments we’ll see coming into Act 2.
While there’s no new Agent entering the fray, and the map pool will not be expanding as players had been expecting, much of the updates leading up to the new act focus on improving the game’s performance.
Enter Valorant patch 4.02; a relatively minor update dedicated to improving the game’s AFK detection system and ongoing latency issues. Here’s everything you need to know.
Valorant Patch 4.02 notes
Below are the full Valorant patch 4.02 notes, courtesy of Riot Games.
- Improved latency for Windowed Fullscreen mode to match closer to Fullscreen Exclusive
- These improvements should play well with in-game overlays, however, having another program’s window on top of your gameplay window will negate these benefits.
- AFK detection buff
- Updated detections for non-participatory behavior in game
- Agent-select reporting
- Looks like there’s been some confusion around Agent-select reporting. Remember, you can right click players in pre-game and report them if they’re being disruptive!
- Fixed a bug where the pulsing FX around the Spectrum Z logo were appearing next to the trigger during second inspect animation on the Bulldog.
- Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot and Turret were unretrievable after being resurrected by Sage.
- Projectile Follow currently bugs out for Observer Follower