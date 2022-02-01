Valorant patch 4.02 notes: AFK detection improvements, performance updates, bug fixes

While somewhat smaller than its Episode 4 predecessors, Valorant patch 4.02 will add AFK detection improvements, fix a host of bugs, and improve latency, so here’s a rundown of the update’s notes.

As we move further into Episode 4, Act 1 of Riot Games’ hit FPS title, Valorant, all eyes are on the future and the adjustments we’ll see coming into Act 2.

While there’s no new Agent entering the fray, and the map pool will not be expanding as players had been expecting, much of the updates leading up to the new act focus on improving the game’s performance.

Enter Valorant patch 4.02; a relatively minor update dedicated to improving the game’s AFK detection system and ongoing latency issues. Here’s everything you need to know.

Valorant Patch 4.02 notes

Below are the full Valorant patch 4.02 notes, courtesy of Riot Games.