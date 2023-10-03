Valorant update 7.07 patch notes: Competitive updates, Haven changes, more

Valorant patch 7.07 update removes the rank restriction and brings several other changes for improved gameplay and performance. Here’s everything included in the Valorant update 7.07 patch notes.

With the arrival of Valorant patch 7.07, Riot Games reverted the competitive changes they brought with patch 7.06. This means players will no longer be restricted while queuing with different ranks.

Riot also implemented multithreaded rendering as well, which facilitates better performance. With that said, here’s a rundown of everything included with the Valorant patch 7.07 update.

Article continues after ad

There are some map tweaks too, with the Garage doors of Haven undergoing a slight change to make it easier to see through.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Valorant patch 7.07 doesn’t include any changes to Agents.

With Valorant update 7.07, Riot has changed the destruction VFX for the destructible door panels located near Garage. This should make it easier to see through as it falls away.

It also includes performance tweaks where multithreaded rendering is enabled for discrete Intel GPUs with a lowered required CPU core count.

Riot is also removing the rank restrictions to 5 stacks they brought in Patch 7.06. The devs said, “We know how important it is to play with your friends and your need for flexibility in order to do that.” They made the change in the first place to prevent people from abusing their way to higher ranks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lastly, like every other patch update, some bugs have also been addressed and fixed. Here are the full Valorant 7.07 patch notes from Riot Games.

After listening to your feedback, we have decided to remove the recent rank restriction made

to 5 stacks that were implemented in Patch 7.06. We know how important it is to play with

your friends and your need for flexibility in order to do that.

Initially, the rank restriction was made to prevent people from illegitimately boosting to the

highest ranks like Radiant. In the end, we realized that your ability to have flexibility with your

5 stack was more important than the very small number of people who abuse this exploit.

However, we still recognize that boosting is a risk to competitive integrity and are working on

an appropriate long-term solution that doesn’t impact your ability to play with friends in a 5

stack.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Haven

Updated the destruction VFX for the destructible door panels located at Mid Doors/Garage in order to make it easier to see through as it falls away.

Enabled multithreaded rendering for discrete Intel GPUs and lowered required CPU core count.

Bug Fixes

General

In Patch 7.06, we fixed a bug that allowed the game to output surround sound when certain

conditions were met, but the surround mix was untested and unsupported. VALORANT

currently only supports stereo and mono sound output.

To simulate surround sound on headphones, we offer an HRTF setting. We do not recommend combining the HRTF setting in-game with other surround sound virtualization software at the same time since this will result in double processing.

Note that other surround sound virtualization software cannot derive surround sound information from the stereo mix.

Agent

Cypher Neural Theft (X) now completes even if Cypher dies after casting. Fixed an issue where you could remain blinded if spectating a flash through Cypher’s Spycam (E) as the round ended.

Gekko Dizzy’s (E) enemy detection range is now correctly reduced while inside of Viper’s Pit (X) ability.



Premier

Fixed an issue where the Attacker team takes priority over the Defender team in the Overtime vote.

Fixed a bug where a second timer bar would appear after the “Choose Side” vote had already ended.

Fixed a bug where certain scenarios would cause subsequent Overtime Priority votes to occur in the following round.

That’s about everything included in the Valorant 7.07 patch. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

VCT 2024 rostermania tracker | What is Valorant Premier? | How to play Valorant Premier Stage 1 | What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers

Article continues after ad