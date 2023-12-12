Is Wall-E 2 happening?

Walle-2 is seemingly in the works, according to a poster shared on social media – but is it actually happening? Here’s what you need to know.

Wall-E is one of the most exquisite movies in Pixar’s filmography, following the heartstring-plucking story of Earth’s last roving robot, left all on his own with nothing to do except clean up the planet’s endless piles of rubbish. Suddenly, his solitude doesn’t seem so endless with the arrival of EVE, a robot who steals his heart and leads him on a trip into outer space.

While it wasn’t the most commercially successful release, grossing $532 million against a once-record-breaking budget of $180 million, there’s an argument to be made that it’s the studio’s most prestigious film. Not only did it win the Best Animated Feature Oscar, but it was the first Disney movie to get a Criterion Connection release.

However, while franchises like Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Monsters Inc got sequels and spinoffs, Wall-E has remained untouched – until now, supposedly.

Will there be a Wall-E 2?

No, Wall-E 2 isn’t happening – nor will it ever be released.

A fake poster for a sequel (shared by YODA BBY ABY, a prolific sharer of made-up movie announcements) has racked up more than 1,000 shares on Facebook – but it isn’t real.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

The caption, which is a total lie, also reads: “Get ready for a heartwarming journey in Wall-E: 2, as Wall-E and Eve go on an adventure after multiple years later on a rejuvenated Earth! Join them as they explore a lush, growing green world and watch the people return to restore harmony. Disney and Pixar bring back the magic, blending fun, excitement, and a touch of adorable charm in this eagerly awaited sequel. Coming to theaters in fall of 2025.”

In 2016, Pixar President Jim Morris confirmed that we’ll almost certainly never see a WALL-E sequel. “WALL-E is close to my heart since I produced it. It would be good to go back and visit that world and let everybody know that the humans actually survived again after getting back to their burnt-out planet,” he explained.

“But that was really a love story that had its beginning, middle, and end, so we’re not really planning any further stories in those worlds at this point.”

The same Facebook page is responsible for the recent Serenity: Echoes of Tranquility and Freddy’s Nightmares rumors, but none of them are real movies.

