Toy Story 5: Everything we know

Toy Story 5 could be the final farewell to Woody, Buzz, and co., so here’s everything we know so far, including any release date updates, cast and plot speculation, and more.

In 1995, the world of animation changed forever. After decades of Disney’s extraordinary classics, and DreamWorks slowly rising to become a titan, a new name entered the fold and blew people away: Pixar.

While still under the umbrella of Disney, Pixar pioneered a new age of filmmaking with computer-animated movies, beginning with their biggest and best achievement: Toy Story, spawning three beloved, Oscar-winning sequels.

It’s been three years since the last movie, so the question is: is there going to be a Toy Story 5?

Is Toy Story 5 happening?

Yes, Toy Story 5 has been announced by Disney!

During the company’s Q1 earnings call earlier this year, CEO Bob Iger said (as per Collider): “Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia.

“We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

Is there a Toy Story 5 release date?

No, Toy Story 5 doesn’t have a release date.

While the project was officially confirmed by Iger in February, there haven’t been many updates since – likely on account of the Hollywood strikes that prevented any development of new movies.

We’ll keep this space updated with any fresh information.

Toy Story 5 cast: Who would return?

It’s expected that Tom Hanks and Tim Allen would reprise their roles as Woody and Buzz for Toy Story 5, but it’s yet to be confirmed.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon as part of promotion for The Santa Clauses Season 2, Allen revealed Disney had reached out to both him and Hanks for the film.

“Bob Iger, the head of Disney, said it was on… he actually said it was gonna happen. They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles. They’re not saying anything about it,” he explained.

“For people like me, it’s just like — I’m a sci-fi buff. You wonder if four was too many, is five too much? According to the scuttlebutts, the writer that’s doing it wrote one of the better ones and he said, ‘If I didn’t get this right, I wouldn’t do it.’ So it could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it.”

Prior to the release of Toy Story 4 – in itself more of an epilogue than a sequel – Tim Allen said he’d be game to return as Buzz Lightyear again.

“Once you’ve gotten to four, you’re passed that trilogy [point], so I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t do it, certainly. If you ask me, I’d say do five,” he told CinemaBlend.

This all said, it may not be the first priority for Disney right now. In an earlier chat with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Mark Nielsen said Pete Docter is “really looking out for the new voices and really loading up the development poo. It’s all original films after this one right now.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tom Hanks said he believed the series would “live forever”, but Toy Story 4 was the final installment in the franchise.

We’ve since had spinoffs with Lightyear, Lamp Life, and Forky Asks a Question, but Toy Story 5 has yet to be ruled out by the studio.

During the press day for the fourth movie, Nielsen said: “Every film we make, we treat it like it’s the first and the last film we’re ever going to make.

“So you force yourself to make it hold up. You don’t get in over your skis. Whether there’s another one? I don’t know. If there is, it’s tomorrow’s problem.”

That's everything we know about Toy Story 5.

