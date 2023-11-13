The Office creator teases spinoff “like The Mandalorian” after reboot rumors

Bringing favorite shows back from extinction is always risky business – but can The Office be worked into something much better than a standard reboot?

Though the US version of The Office is a reboot of sorts in itself, its rating with both audience members and critics alike still remains astronomical almost 20 years later.

More recently, there have been reports of a potential reboot, which “scared” fans with the idea that the series would become too watered-down.

According to the show’s creator, it’s not a reboot of The Office that might be on the cards, but rather a spinoff that functions more “like the Mandalorian.”

The Office not destined for reboot, but spinoff

During a recent interview with The Wrap, The Office creator Greg Daniels has stated that he would like a spinoff to the show that functions more as The Mandalorian does for Star Wars.

“I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean?” Daniels explained. “Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.

“The notion of maybe something like the way The Mandalorian is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject.

“That, I think, could be intriguing and creative,” he continued. “But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. I don’t know what the term is. But it doesn’t feel like ‘reboot’ would be the appropriate term for that.”

“I’m down for that 100%… but DON’T reboot it. It’s perfect how it is,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the interview.

“The characters got their happy endings so I don’t see how any Office spinoff could succeed today,” added another. “The formula works. They should do something in the ER. Like a medical documentary crew following the night shift at a hospital. Scrubs left a void we need filled,” replied a third.

