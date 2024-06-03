The Office spinoff reveals “worst title ever” as fans dread new series

The Office spinoff title has been revealed, and it’s immediately divided opinion, with fan expectations hitting an all-time low.

A follow-up to The Office hasn’t been a want, but a need, with the sitcom undoubtedly one of the best TV shows of all time. However, the spinoff’s proposed title has already rubbed fans the wrong way.

According to the WGA, The Office spinoff will be called The Paper, following “the Dunder Mifflin documentary crew as they focus on a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and its volunteer reporters.”

While it’s unclear how much of a resemblance the spinoff will have to the original series, the title alone has given many enough reason to be concerned.

“That is the worst title ever,” one fan posted in response to the news on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing: “Another mid series incoming.”

A third wrote: “Low expectations, but I’ll be there,” while a fourth disagreed: “Honestly doesn’t really sound the same at all. At this point, I feel like they are calling it a spinoff of The Office just to draw more people in.”

So far, it’s been revealed that Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore will star in The Paper, which will start production in July.

As for the original cast, crossover doesn’t look too likely. Steve Carrell told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year: “I will be watching, but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that. But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great concept.”

John Krasinski shared with ET that he “hadn’t been asked” about the spinoff, while Rainn Wilson explained on The View that he would be “open” to coming back in some form.

“I literally know nothing about it, but I love the idea that they’re trying to do an Office spinoff, not in Dunder Mifflin, not with the same characters, but a documentary crew following a different workplace,” he told the panel. “If Dwight Schrute shows up at a newspaper in the Midwest, then I’m there.”

