Suits star Patrick J. Adams has been talking about the potential future of the show, stating if he’d be interested in appearing in any spinoff series.

Suits is the show that won’t die. A legal series that combined comedy with drama, it launched on the USA Network in 2011, and ran for nine seasons, with the final episodes broadcast at the end of 2019.

But in 2023, Suits received a new lease of life when Netflix picked up the series, the show quickly taking up residence at the top of the streamer’s charts.

The continuing success of Suits – which is also streaming on Peacock – has had fans clamouring for a sequel or spinoff series. And now one of the show’s stars has offered his two cents on that proposition.

Suits star says if he’d return for spinoff series

Patrick J. Adams – who played Mike Ross in Suits – was just asked if he’d reprise the role for a spinoff, and his answer was a resounding yes.

“If I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again,” Adams told Variety on the red-carpet at the Golden Globes (via The Hollywood Reporter). “I love the show, I love the character and I loved working with all these people.”

As for the show’s resurgence, Gabriel Macht – who plays Harvey Specter – said: “It’s an amazing thing. We had some great success when the show was on and all over the world, there were people downloading it, pirate downloading it. And then at a certain point, Netflix came in and said, ‘Why don’t we put this out there?’ And it’s just got incredible eyes and we’re very grateful for it.”

What’s happening with the spinoff?

Back in October, THR reported that Suits creator Aaron Korsh was in the early stages of developing something new in the same universe, but that it wasn’t a reboot or sequel.

As per the article, “Instead, the potential series would feature new characters and a new setting, similar to other multi-show franchises (whether there would be any crossover potential with the original is a question for much further down the road).”

The piece adds that the most likely setting for the spinoff would be Los Angeles, but that was it in terms of details.

Suits is streaming on Netflix and Peacock now.

