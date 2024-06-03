Suits reunion movie gets hopeful update from Patrick J Adams

Suits fans shouldn’t give up on their reunion hopes just set, with actor Patrick J Adams offering a promising update about a possible movie.

It’s been five years since the popular TV show ended, but the Suits universe hasn’t exactly stopped. While Season 10 never took off, a spinoff titled Suits L.A. is officially in the works.

There have also been other endeavors on the side, including commercials and podcasts, but an official reunion could still happen in the form of a Suits movie, according to star Patrick J Adams.

Speaking to Deadline, the actor explained: “It’s gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but it is possible.

“It’s definitely something [creator Aaron Korsh] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together.”

Adams also confirmed that he’d be game to reprise the series in some form, with co-star Dulé Hill in firm agreement.

At the end of Suits Season 9, fans saw his character Mike revisit his beginning with Harvey while looking forward to their future in Seattle. It’s safe to say that the conclusion hasn’t been enough for fans, who are chomping at the bit for a Suits reunion.

“Patiently waiting for another masterpiece he’s cooking for me. Get it done,” one fan posted in response to the news on X/Twitter.

“I am there in mind, body, and spirit,” one chimed in, while another fan wrote, “What do you need from me and how can I be an associate at Harvey and Mike’s firm!?”

Another agreed, “A million things never stopped anyone before… please make it happen,” with a fifth weighing in, “Holy f**k a movie would go so hard.”

“Or just do another spin-off focused on Mike’s firm,” another countered. It’s currently unclear how a cast reunion would unfold, but a spinoff following Mike and Harvey’s Seattle firm is the most popular fan idea.

While Suits reunion plans are still in the works, one thing is definite — Season 9 of the series will come to Netflix soon.

Fans can currently catch the first eight seasons on the streaming service, having only been previously available on Peacock.

Catch up with more new TV shows and TV shows streaming this month.