The Office showrunner shuts down reboot rumors amid rampant speculation

The showrunner for the American version of The Office has looked to silence rumors circulating online that a reboot is in the works, however, he did hint at the idea of more Office content being something that could happen in the future.

During an interview with Collider, Greg Daniels, best known for being the showrunner of the beloved American version of The Office, discussed the recent speculation that a potential reboot is on the cards.

Article continues after ad

And while Daniels did not shut down the idea of more content for The Office as a whole, he did confirm that, at the time of writing, he has nothing to announce in regard to a reboot.

Article continues after ad

However, he did reveal that he has had previous conversations with NBC, the original home of The Office, about something along those lines.

NBC The US version of The Office is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time

“Well, I think that it’s very speculative. The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, the well known TV boss stated that if The Office was to come back, it wouldn’t necessarily do so as a reboot. Instead, Daniels expressed his desire to continue the story of The Office and add to the story that was already told over the previous 9 seasons.

Article continues after ad

Time will tell if fans of The Office will be gifted with new episodes or a whole different spin-off in the future. If that does happen, we’ll be sure to keep you in the know right here.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.