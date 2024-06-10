Disney having ‘conversations’ about revival of beloved cult cartoon

There have been rumors for years, but is something finally happening for cult Disney cartoon Gravity Falls? New reports suggest fans can be hopeful.

Ask anyone if they’d like to see a popular TV show rebooted and they’ll likely have plenty of top choices. In the case of Disney, cult cartoon Gravity Falls has been itching for a revival, since launching in 2012 and ending in 2016.

That might seem like a lot of time, but the show only ever produced two seasons, with fans left wanting more. Now, reports suggest reboot “conversations” are happening, possibly putting an end to years of rumors.

Article continues after ad

According to The Direct, the streaming service is “hopeful” that Gravity Falls will get the return that many feel it deserves.

“You know, we’re in conversations with Alex [Hirsch]. He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never,” explained Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television Meredith Roberts.

Article continues after ad

Back in 2015, Hirsch posted online that Gravity Falls had “reached its natural conclusion,” adding, “I always designed Gravity Falls to be a finite series about one epic summer — a series with a beginning, middle, and end.

Article continues after ad

“There are so many shows that go on endlessly until they lose their original spark or mysteries that are canceled before they ever get a chance to pay off.”

Currently, its two seasons are available to stream on Disney Plus, with Hirsch writing his book in the meantime, alongside other non-televised stories linked to the series.

Unsurprisingly, Roberts’ comments have reunited speculation, but many are divided over whether Gravity Falls Season 3 would even work.

“If Alex has an idea then I’m interested. If this is just ‘for the sake of it’ then I’d rather it not,” one posted on Reddit, with a second agreeing, “The only way I would be okay with this is if they give him FULL control over everything and let him cook.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Sure, why not ruin a perfect ending,” a third weighed in, with a fourth stating, “Not everything needs a revival.”

Leaving things in never-say-never land, it could still be a long while before Gravity Falls Season 3 becomes a thing — if ever. However, it’s safe to say that this is the most promising news fans have received since Hirsch’s final Tumblr post.

Check out the new TV shows streaming this month, alongside the most binge worthy TV series to catch up with.