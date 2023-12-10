Rachel Zegler hits back against critics who championed Snow White hate

During a conversation with Halle Bailey, Rachel Zegler clapped back against incredibly harsh and unfair Snow White critics.

Despite only be a part of the Hollywood industry for almost three years, Rachel Zegler has made quite the name for herself.

First she starred in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story before moving onto DC’s Shazam 2 and now the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

However, it’s her upcoming project — Disney‘s Snow White — that garnered her a lot of backlash after she gave her honest opinion on the original work and now she has recently hit back against those who were on the forefront of the hate campaign.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Zegler isn’t worried about harsh Snow White critics

The backlash to Zegler’s Snow White began when an interview clip of the actress made the rounds in which she said the reboot would focus more on female empowerment instead of “true love” and she joked that the prince was a “stalker.”

Her comments sparked outrage amongst die-hard Snow White fans who hoped Disney would cancel the film all together and, to accomplish that goal, they wanted to boycott Zegler’s Hunger Games film so the House of Mouse might decide to replace her.

Article continues after ad

Zegler was pretty quiet about the backlash until she finally addressed it during her Actors on Actors conversation with fellow Disney princess Halle Bailey.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Choosing thankfulness and gratefulness is choosing peace,” Zegler said, “As much as you’d like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn’t absolve you of your humanity — that you’re allowed to have human moments — it doesn’t necessarily do what you want it to do. It fuels them more.”

Article continues after ad

She continued adding, “So it’s choosing to be present and know that they’re probably just having a really hard day. And I’m putting out a movie.”

It should be noted that Zegler is far from the first person to criticize Snow White’s messaging as Disney fans who love the film have been outspoken about how the 1937 classic needs to revamped for a modern audience.

Article continues after ad

And, despite Zegler’s detractors best efforts, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes made almost $300 million, so it doesn’t like Disney will be dropping her any time soon.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other upcoming movie & TV hubs below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3