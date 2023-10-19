Amid the ongoing Snow White controversy, Rachel Zegler’s The Hunger Games co-star has jumped in to defend her and clap back at a troll.

Unless you’ve been living off-grid for the past couple of months, you will have heard about the Rachel Zegler Snow White controversy. Back in August, a 2022 interview of the star did the rounds online, in which she slammed the original animated Disney classic, described the prince as a “stalker,” and joked about cutting male lead Andrew Burnap’s scenes.

Even before the tumult, Disney faced heavy criticism for casting Zegler – who is of Colombian and Polish descent – for the titular role of its upcoming Snow White live-action movie. Similar to the backlash it received for casting Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid.

There’s been so much hate-fuelled chat online, it appears Zegler’s The Hunger Games co-star has had enough.

Hunger Games star claps back at Rachel Zegler troll

Tom Blyth, who is appearing in the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as a young Coriolanus Snow, jumped to the defense of Zegler.

Over on Instagram, one user shared the following comment on a post: “Can you deliver a message for me? Tell @rachelzegler that Snow White is going to suck.” To which Blyth replied: “Can you do me a favor and get a f*cking life?”

Fans have shared plenty of praise for the actor’s response, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Tom Blyth having Rachel Zegler’s back like that was real king behavior of him.”

“Oh he had to end the troll,” said another, while a third added: “He was so right for this.” A fourth chimed in: “That’s President Snow. Can’t wait to see Tom absolutely slay it in the new film. His chemistry with Rachel will be so good. Go Tom.”

