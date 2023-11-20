Rachel Zegler weighs in on Hunger Games fan reactions

Social media’s favorite star Rachel Zegler is now having a boost in appearance thanks to her leading role in the new Hunger Games film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Having previously starred in Shazam? Fury of the Gods and West Side Story, Zegler is no stranger to being in the eye of a social media storm.

Not only have Zegler’s future acting credits come under scrutiny online, but she’s also been embroiled in ongoing controversy – even when it’s not her own.

Article continues after ad

However, The Hunger Games prequel is shedding a more positive light on Zegler’s online presence, with the star weighing in on viewers’ perceptions of Lucy Gray Baird.

Article continues after ad

Rachel Zegler weighs in on The Hunger Games fan reactions

Rachel Zegler has weighed in on fan reactions to her starring role in the latest The Hunger Games movie.

The star has been reposting and commenting on plenty of fan reactions across the film’s opening weekend, having previously stated that she was “grateful” to be able to promote the movie at all.

Article continues after ad

“Lucy Gray stepped into that arena and everybody said hey pretty singing girl let’s try to murder her,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with Zegler responding: “She’s a freshman theatre kid who got the lead.”

“Many people moved on from Rachel Zegler and Oscar Isaac meeting… BUT NOT ME. I am still here,” another fan added in response to Zegler’s press tour.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Other reposted tweets included: “No bc The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes would be in the conversation for best costume design and best production design if you let me tell it… this is some of the best world-building we’ve seen in the franchise so far – so immersive, so innovative – and that only happens when the entire crew is working together in service of one clear creative vision and everyone is at the top of their game. Don’t overlook them!!!”

Article continues after ad

“I have a Golden Globe but this is the highest honor I have ever received,” she also commented in response to a fan-made edit of Lucy Gray.

Article continues after ad

Alongside her social media comments, Zegler has also been publicly sharing behind-the-scenes content from The Hunger Games prequel.

“Also in the first pic what got the entire crowd laughing,” one fan quoted, with Zegler responding: “Our first AD saying “Lucy Gray Beard” and me, through laughter, refusing to do the take of my reaction to my name being called because that’s not my name.”

Article continues after ad

“We refer to each other as “movie girlfriend” btw,” Zegler also added while sharing a selfie with one of her costars.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is now in cinemas. Check out our other Hunger Games coverage below: