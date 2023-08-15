Disney’s Snow White live-action controversy explained: A movie canceled before its release?

Disney is continuing to roll out live-action remakes of all its classics, with Snow White next in line. A year away from its release and the movie has already been slammed online after some comments were made by leading actress Rachel Zegler.

According to some theories on the internet, Disney has run out of ideas. At least that is how many internet users are explaining the company’s recent trend of pumping out live-action remakes of all the classics.

Cinderella, Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid have all had their turn, casting real-life actresses to take on the Disney princess legacy. Now Snow White is next, but the movie might be canceled before its even hit theatres.

Leading actress Rachel Zegler has caused a stir amongst fans over some resurfaced clips in which she speaks poorly of the original movie.

Disney’s Snow White live-action controversy explained

In various interviews, lead actress Zegler has spoken up about changing Snow White’s story to focus less on finding “true love”.

“She’s not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” the actress said. “She’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

Zegler even suggested the prince’s scenes — portrayed by Andrew Burnap — could be cut from the final film, calling him “a guy who literally stalks [Snow White].”

“It’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful,” Zegler said, discussing changes made in the remake. But fans of the original movie disagree and have slammed the actress for her “anti-feminist” take.

Zegler’s stance against Snow White’s romantic storyline can be seen as countering feminist values as it shames women who are content in a more traditional setting. Fans have pointed out that women can still dream of true love without this diminishing their power.

“Like Snow White is still independent but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a love interest [or] be saved by true love’s kiss,” one person commented.

Another said; “ I don’t understand why finding love is considered a weak or dependency issue. A woman can have both.”

For all the latest TV and movie news, be sure to check out our page here.