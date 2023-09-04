Fans “boycotting” another major reboot amid Rachel Zegler Snow White controversy

While Disney fans are promising to boycott the Snow White live-action remake, there’s also talk of snubbing another major reboot amid the Rachel Zegler controversy.

For the uninitiated, Disney’s Snow White remake has been in turmoil of late due to its lead star, Rachel Zegler. Last month, a 2022 interview started doing the rounds online, showing Zegler talking about changing the plot of the 1937 animated movie to focus on female empowerment rather than “true love,” while suggesting the prince was a “stalker” and joking that his scenes in the remake might be cut.

Article continues after ad

Since then, the online community has accused Zegler of being hypocritical amid her previous criticism of The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano. She also drew criticism for her comments at the actors’ strike. “If I’m gonna stand there 18 hours a day in the dress of an iconic Disney princess, I deserve to be paid for every hour that it’s streamed online,” she said, with people describing her as “rude” and “spoiled” as she is paid far more than the rest of the cast and crew.

Article continues after ad

In short, it’s a bit of a mess, and now there are widespread talks of people boycotting the movie and Disney stalling its release – although it’s not believed the latter is down to Zegler. Now, film lovers are talking about another major reboot the actress is starring in, and it’s not looking good.

Article continues after ad

Another major reboot could be snubbed amid Rachel Zegler Snow White controversy

Rachel Zegler has taken on the lead role of Lucy Gray Baird in upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which is set to drop on November 17, 2023. Although much of the controversy is related to Snow White, some movie fans are considering boycotting this project too.

Article continues after ad

“If you can’t stand mask mandates or Rachel Zegler, you better boycott the sh*t out of the Hunger Games prequel this November,” wrote one on Twitter/X, in response to a recent tweet about Lionsgate bringing back mask mandates to nearly half its employees.

Article continues after ad

Lionsgate

“Boycott all Zegler’s movies including Hunger Games, which comes out in Nov. It looks like a dumb movie anyway,” said another, while a third added: “She’s going to end up having people boycott the new Hunger Games movie as well.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A fourth chimed in: “Yeah maybe don’t wipe your bum with the source material and act like a snob about it. I hope they boycott The Hunger Games prequel too.”

Article continues after ad

For some, it’s not just the fact that Zegler is starring in the film, but also because of the new direction the prequel will take.

Article continues after ad

One of the key pulls of The Hunger Games was Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss, but director Francis Lawrence recently told The Hollywood Reporter that Zegler’s character is the “anti-Katniss” in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

In response to this notion, one person wrote: “The 2nd worst casting of all time, the 1st was Snow White. How can anyone watch this knowing the real life actress is such a bad human…”

“Hopefully she liked being the character in this movie…” said a second, while a third added: “Who keeps hiring that trainwreck of a pr disaster?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To read more about the Snow White controversy, check out the coverage below: