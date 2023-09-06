Rachel Zegler shows support to Halle Bailey amid Snow White controversy

Amid the ongoing Snow White controversy, Rachel Zegler has expressed support to The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey.

Rachel Zegler and Halle Bailey have had shared experiences when it comes to Disney’s live-action remakes. The latter became the target of discrimination and review-bombing when she was cast as Ariel in the updated The Little Mermaid, so much so that #NotMyAriel went viral on Twitter.

And now a similar situation has unfolded with Snow White after Zegler – who is playing the titular princess – made comments about the original movie, calling it “weird, weird,” describing the prince as a “stalker,” and slamming the narrative’s focus on the quest for “true love.” Since doing the rounds online last month, a number of Zegler’s past comments have resurfaced and she has been called everything from “spoiled” to “hypocritical.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As the backlash continues and fans talk about boycotting the movie – directed by Marc Webb, from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson – Zegler has shown her solidarity with Bailey, as two Disney princesses who faced the wrath of the online community.

Snow White’s Rachel Zegler supports Halle Bailey as The Little Mermaid

Last week, Film Updates shared a message on Twitter/X asking followers to “name a role you think was perfectly cast.” In response, user @SanjayCreates posted an image of Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid live-action remake – and Rachel Zegler has since retweeted the thread.

Article continues after ad

Twitter/X

Plenty of people have shown their support for the two stars while slamming the backlash they faced for their roles, with one writing: “I will never, ever forget how the internet treated Halle Bailey and Rachel Zegler.”

Article continues after ad

“Do people not understand how lucky we are that Halle Bailey and Rachel Zegler are helming these iconic movies, with their spectacular breath-taking voices & singing talent?” asked another. “As an audience, we’re as lucky as those who saw Julie Andrews in SoM & Mary Poppins for the 1st time.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A third added: “Some people are really trying to pretend Halle Bailey didn’t get hate for Ariel like Rachel Zegler is getting for Snow White huh?”

This isn’t the first time the pair have expressed solidarity online. Back in July, amid the ongoing discourse about her Snow White casting, Zegler wrote on Twitter/X: “Extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I really, truly do not want to see it. So I leave you with these photos! I hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what.”

Bailey shared the message while writing: “We love you so much [heart emoji] truly the perfect princess.”

Twitter/X

“The Best Ariel + The Best Snow White,” responded a fan in the comments, while another said: “America’s princesses, I love to see it!”

You can read more about the Rachel Zegler Snow White controversy below: