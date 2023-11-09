Jared Leto climbs Empire State Building in jaw-dropping footage

Jared Leto has been Jared Letoing today, as the famed actor was spotted doing a King Kong and climbing the Empire State Building in jaw-dropping footage.

Never one to shy away from a good headline, Jared Leto knows what it takes to stay in the news. Most of the time, it’s down to his extreme method acting practices – let’s not forget the time he said he sent his Suicide Squad co-stars anal beads and used condoms to get into the role of the Joker.

Long before this, he went to extreme measures to prepare to portray a drug addict in Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream – by abstaining from sex for months, living on the street with real addicts, and dropping 25 pounds.

Always wanting to test the limits of what he can put his body through, Leto has now fulfilled a personal goal of his: climbing the Empire State Building. Why? Because… why not?

Nail-biting footage shows Jared Leto looking every bit the real-life Spider-Man as he climbs to the top of the 1,250-foot Empire State Building.

The New York landmark shared the clip on its official X/Twitter account with Hans Zimmer’s ‘Cornfield Chase’ in the background, writing: “In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. In 2023, @JaredLeto took his place.”

Leto journeyed to the top this morning (November 9) before speaking with Today about the stunt. “I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth,” he said.

“But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp.”

As for why he did it, he explained that it was a personal goal of his that combines two of his passions: New York and climbing.

“To watch the sun rise overlooking the city that’s meant so much to me. Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true,” he said.

“And as a young kid, I wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place that you came to be an artist. And the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me.”

Leto, who is now the first person to ever legally climb to the top of the Empire State Building, continued: “I’ve always had a fascination with the Empire State Building. And I love to climb.”

Just another day in the life and times of Jared Leto.

