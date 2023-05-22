The Suicide Squad star wants Amanda Waller team-up in any sequel

Dexerto caught up with a star from The Suicide Squad to discuss the potential for her future in James Gunn’s DCU – and she’s totally up for an Amanda Waller team-up.

Big changes are afoot in the superhero world, with Guardians of the Galaxy legend James Gunn departing Marvel to helm the new era for the DCU, which is set to be a full reboot of the established DCEU, alongside Peter Safran.

This is far from the filmmaker’s first outing with DC, having directed The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker TV series, which allowed Gunn to apply his distinct voice to the long-running franchise.

With plenty of new projects in the pipeline, Dexerto caught up with a star from The Suicide Squad about Gunn’s takeover and where she’d like to see her character go next.

The Suicide Squad star wants Amanda Waller team-up in any DCU movie

Dexerto spoke with Alice Braga – who played the rebel leader Sol Soria in the Suicide Squad’s standalone sequel – ahead of the release of her latest movie, Robert Rodriguez’s Hypnotic.

When asked about where she’d like to see her character go next in the DCU, Braga replied: “I would love to see her meeting Viola Davis’ character [Amanda Waller]. That would be a very interesting combination, her and Viola together. I love that character so much.”

Given Soria’s success at the end of The Suicide Squad, it’s not out of the question that her arc could continue in a new DC property. And Braga’s hopes of a Waller team-up could come to fruition given that Gunn announced a new series based on Davis’ morally ambiguous Task Force X leader as part of his DCU slate.

As for whether she’s spoken with Gunn about a potential follow-up to The Suicide Squad, Braga said: “I haven’t heard anything about The Suicide Squad 2, or a sequel to the film that we did. I would jump on board on anything with James, because he’s such a joy and such a brilliant director, a visionary.”

“James Gunn is seriously one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met. And I’m a huge fan of his films, I think he’s a brilliant director,” she added. “As a DC comic fan, I was so happy that he jumped on board for that role, because I know how much he cares, how much he is a fan himself.

“I think he’s really going to bring it on for the fans, for the people who really appreciate these characters. And I think he’s going to do an amazing job.”

Hypnotic dropped in US cinemas on May 12, 2023, with a UK theatrical release set for May 26, 2023.

