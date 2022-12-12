Joker 2: Release date, trailer, cast, title, plot, more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

The Clown Prince of Crime is about to dance down those stairs once again, so here’s everything we know about Joker 2, from its release date and trailer, to its cast, plot, and other details.

Joker: Folie à Deux isn’t set to arrive for a while, but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t hyped for it. The first Joker movie was met with much acclaim – and some controversy – but no one could deny that it was certainly a fascinating moment in modern cinema.

The film, which followed the – somewhat fabricated – story of the legendary villain, was inspired by Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, and went on to receive 11 Oscar nominations, winning for Best Original Score and Best Actor. It also became the first R-rated film to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Article continues after ad

So, it’s no wonder that people are highly anticipating the sequel – here’s everything we know so far about Joker 2, from its plot to its cast and more.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in cinemas on October 4, 2024.

That may feel a long while away, but we’re not being left out to dry completely. Just this week director Todd Phillips shared an image on set, as filming began this month.

Phillips shared the photo on his Instagram page, which depicts Arthur Fleck (The Joker/Joaquin Phoenix) looking serious as he receives a shave from an unknown figure. Likely someone who runs the facility that Arthur is being kept in, Arkham Asylum.

Article continues after ad

Phillips also placed the caption, “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” with the photo. And soon enough, the image was everywhere, letting the world know that filming had well and truly begun.

Joker 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

As well as the teaser image, a Joker 2: Foile à Deux teaser video has been out for a few months now, which you can watch below:

While no official trailer has been released yet for Joker 2, this teaser is certainly enough to get you hyped, as it lets you know who the main players of the film will be. Speaking of which…

Joker 2 cast: Who is starring in the sequel?

As shown by the promo material, Joaquin Phoenix will obviously be reprising his role as the Clown Prince of Crime, and it’s exciting to wonder how he will continue to put his own spin on the role.

Article continues after ad

And of course, we’re all very excited to see Lady Gaga star as the iconic villain Harley Quinn, especially since the film is apparently going to be a musical. Lady Gaga has shown that she can do both serious (A Star is Born) and camp (House of Gucci) making her perfect for the role.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There is also the news that that Zazie Beetz will return as “girlfriend” Sophie Dumond, though how she will be incorporated into the film remains ambiguous. It’s even a question of whether she’ll be alive or dead.

Other stars include Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2), Harry Lawtey (Industry) and Jacob Lofland (The Maze Runner). Lofland is said to be playing a fellow inmate of Arkham Asylum, but Gleeson and Lawtey’s roles are currently unknown, though Deadline has reported that his role could be a “big” one.

Article continues after ad

Finally, while not confirmed, there’s a chance of seeing the return of Bruce Wayne, played by child actor Dante Pereira-Olson, though how much of him we’ll see depends on how much the film plans to be a Batman adjacent story.

Joker 2 plot: What will happen in the sequel?

We don’t know much about the film – or how much of it will be transformed by the Joker’s perspective – but there’s still plenty to wonder about.

Judging by the title, Folie á Deux, film will no doubt lean into the exploration of Harley Quinn’s relationship with the Joker, though which parts of their relationship will be shown is hard to say, since their romance is such a long and toxic one.

Article continues after ad

The fact that the film is apparently going to be a musical is certainly something out there. We can imagine that the musical numbers will spring from the delusions of this film’s lead and his love interest, in order to contextualize them in the gritty world of the Joker franchise.

Now, in terms of actual plot, facts are few. Joker ended with the titular villain breaking out of Arkham Asylum, but this film’s newest image suggests that either he’d been caught again, or he never left.

The sequel could potentially focus on the growing up of Batman; as the first film featured the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents by Joker-inspired protesters. However, while that movie was loosely based on the1988 comic Batman: The Killing Joke, Philips apparently didn’t look at any media for inspiration for Folie á Deux, stating to Total Film that “the goal was never to introduce Joaquin Phoenix into the comic book movie universe. The goal was to introduce comic book movies into the Joaquin Phoenix universe.”

This article will be updated when we find out more information. Check out our other TV and movies hubs below:

M3GAN | Constantine 2 | Scream 6 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Avatar 2 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Man of Steel 2

Joker is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.