Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Release date, cast, plot, & more

Scott Pilgrim vs the World has been a cult classic for years, and now a new Scott Pilgrim anime is on the way.

If you were a nerd back in the 2010s, chance is you know of Scott Pilgrim vs the World. The franchise initially began as a series of graphic novels, before being adapted into an action comedy movie by acclaimed director Edgar Wright.

But it seems like the story isn’t over, as the graphic novels iconic art style will now be translated into an anime.

Article continues after ad

That’s right, a new animated series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is on its way this fall. So here’s everything we know so far.

Scott Pilgrim Takes off will drop on Netflix on Friday, November 17, 2023.

This will be over a decade since the movie came out and when the graphic novels concluded.

So far the number of episodes in the anime series have yet to be confirmed, but as is the case with Netflix, it’s likely that all episodes will be dropped at once for streaming.

Article continues after ad

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, a teaser trailer has recently been released, which you can watch below:

Furthermore, some “First Look” images have been revealed for the anime, which you can also check out below:

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off cast: Who is working on the anime?

To the delight of many fans, most of the original cast for the 2010 movie will be back to voice their animated characters in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. This cast list includes:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

This cast was announced in a similarly animated video by Netflix, which you can watch below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As for who is working behind the camera, the animation will be helmed by anime house Science SARU. The series was written by Scott Pilgrim’s original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. And of course, Edgar Wright will be serving as executive producer.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off plot: What will happen in the anime?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will follow a similar plot as the original graphic novels and 2010 movie Scott Pilgrim vs the World, with some slight changes.

The plot of the movie is as such: “Scott Pilgrim meets Ramona and instantly falls in love with her. But when he meets one of her exes at a band competition, he realises that he has to deal with all seven of her exes to woo her.”

Article continues after ad

One thing this anime could cover is the different ending. See, the graphic novels were not completed when the movie began production, meaning that they have different conclusions. Therefore, the anime could be more faithful to the climax of the original story.

On top of that, a lot of storylines, villains, and battles had to be condensed from the novels into the movie, and thus a longer series would allows those plot aspects to be fleshed out again.

Article continues after ad

To get an idea of how things could go, check out the official animated prequel short film that came out before the movie, Scott Pilgrim vs The Animation:

We will update this article if and when we learn more.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World is currently available to stream on Peacock.

You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Black Mirror Season 7 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Chicken Run 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3