When you wish upon a star, what happens? According to Disney’s latest film, Wish, there is absolute chaos. But does the movie have a post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know.

Wish’s official synopsis reads, “Young Asha makes a wish so powerful that it’s answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star. With Star’s help, Asha must save her kingdom from King Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

Now having released in North American theaters, the jury is out on just how effective Disney‘s latest movie is, with our review describing Wish as “half baked.”

Filled with banging songs and cute animal characters to look out for, one question remains – is there a post-credits scene in Disney’s Wish? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Is there a post-credits scene in Disney’s Wish?

Yes, Disney’s Wish has a post-credits scene – but you’ll need to watch all of the ending credits to see it.

With the premise of wishing upon a star, Wish takes its post-credits scene back to where it all began, paying homage to the iconic theme that accompanies the Disney ident of fireworks over Cinderella’s castle.

Throughout the film, viewers learn that Asha’s 100-year-old grandfather Sabino (Victor Garber) has given a wish to King Magnifico (Chris Pine) in the hopes of being granted one day, only to find that the King has no plans to do so.

Asha (Ariana DeBose) moves heaven and Earth to try to give them back to him in order to give him a chance to pursue his dreams by himself. This is when she learns that Sabino’s dream is to do something that inspires the next generation, with an image of him playing an instrument resembling the lute to perfection.

Fast forward to the Wish post-credits scene, and it seems like Sabino might get his chance after all.

Looking at the lake in the kingdom of Rosas, Sabino messes around with a few chords while he practices. He then seems to hit on an idea, which leads to a basic rendition of When You Wish Upon A Star. The song was initially featured in the 1940 film Pinocchio, where it was performed by Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards).

Depending on Disney timelines, this new scene could suggest that Sabino was the song’s creator after all, adding a new meaning to the variety of studio Easter eggs seen throughout Wish.

Wish heads to theaters on November 22 and worldwide on November 24.

