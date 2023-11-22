Disney’s Wish soundtrack: All songs

Now in theaters, Disney’s latest animation Wish has one banger after another – here’s everything you need to know about the movie’s full soundtrack.

In our three-star review, we described the film as “worth sticking around for the performances and songs, but the overall story itself is likely to be forgotten.”

With its voice cast including Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, it’s safe to say that the vocals are on point while a new Disney heroine tries to save the say.

But exactly which songs have made the cut? Here’s everything you need to know about Disney’s Wish soundtrack.

Disney’s Wish soundtrack

The full soundtrack list for Disney’s Wish is listed below:

‘Welcome to Rosas’ – Ariana DeBose & Wish Cast

‘At All Costs’ – Chris Pine & Ariana DeBose

‘This Wish’ – Ariana DeBose

‘I’m a Star” – Wish Cast

‘This Is The Thanks I Get?!’ – Chris Pine

‘Knowing What I Know Now’ – Ariana DeBose, Angelique Cabral, & Wish Cast

‘This Wish’ (Reprise) – Ariana DeBose & Wish Cast

‘A Wish Worth Making’ – Julia Michaels

‘This Wish’ (Instrumental) – Julia Michaels & Benjamin Rice

‘I’m a Star’ (Instrumental) – Julia Michaels & Benjamin Rice

‘This Is the Thanks I Get?!’ (Instrumental) – Julia Michaels & Benjamin Rice

‘A Wish Worth Making’ (Instrumental) – Julia Michaels & Benjamin Rice

Speaking to ScreenRant, Ariana DeBose (Asha) spoke of the soundtrack “I think my favorite song to record was At All Costs. It’s such a beautiful, kind of unsuspecting ballad. You don’t see it coming. But I think the emotions it talks about, it was so fun to swim in them while I was singing it in the booth. That was cool. But I also really love knowing what I know now.

“I think everybody needs an anthem right about now, and that’s like… Was great. I’m into it. Somewhere to put your rage. You know what I’m saying?”

The Wish album features songs with lyrics and partial music written by Julia Michaels and contributing music by Benjamin Rice.

Disney’s Wish soundtrack streaming and vinyl

Disney’s Wish soundtrack is currently available to stream on all major platforms.

The vinyl version of the soundtrack is also available to buy at various outlets worldwide.

Wish heads to theaters on November 22 and worldwide on November 24. Check out our other TV & Movies hubs below:

