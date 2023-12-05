By order of the Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy has said he’s “open” to a spinoff movie.

Despite the actors’ strike, which has since been resolved, Cillian Murphy has been busy this year amid the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, in which he portrayed the titular physicist.

Prior to his impeccable work as the father of the atomic bomb, Murphy gained notoriety for his role in the hit BBC period drama series Peaky Blinders as Tommy Shelby, the leader of the Birmingham gang.

Article continues after ad

Although creator Steven Knight made the decision to end the series with Season 6, which dropped last year, there’s been much speculation as to whether Peaky Blinders would get a movie.

Article continues after ad

Cillian Murphy is “open” to Peaky Blinders return

If you’re hoping for Peaky Blinders to return, we’ve got good news for you, as Murphy is “open” to the idea of a spinoff movie.

The topic of conversation came up in a new Variety interview that brings together the two faces of the Barbenheimer phenomenon: Murphy and Margot Robbie.

Article continues after ad

As an avid fan of Peaky Blinders, the Barbie star took the opportunity to ask Murphy if there’s going to be a spinoff movie, to which he replies: “I’m open to the idea.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“I’ve always thought that if there’s more story to tell,” he continues, at which point Robbie interjects: “Of course there’s more story to tell.”

Article continues after ad

Although he’s up for it, the Oppenheimer star did point out: “I also do think it was a perfect six seasons… it’s sometimes hard to move into the film format, and I do like the ambiguity of the ending. But I’m always open to a great script.”

Article continues after ad

So, you never know – Peaky Blinders might go down the same route as Luther and bring out a film. If it does ever happen, it seems like Tommy’s down.

For more TV & Movies coverage, hit the links below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3

Article continues after ad