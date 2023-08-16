Cillian Murphy has had a long and fruitful collaboration with Christopher Nolan, but recently he’s revealed the one Nolan movie he wishes he were in.

Cillian Murphy met Christopher Nolan when he was auditioning for Batman. According to the actor, both he and Nolan knew he wasn’t right for the part, but they made a connection, that resulted in the director casting him as Scarecrow in Batman Begins.

Murphy played that same character in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, while he also featured in Inception and Dunkirk.

This year, Murphy is receiving rave reviews for his lead role in Oppenheimer, with his performance likely to garner a bunch of award nominations come the end of the year. But there’s one Christopher Nolan movie he’d love to have appeared in.

Cillian Murphy reveals one Christopher Nolan movie he wishes he were in

In a new interview, Cillian Murphy says he wishes he’d appeared in Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi epic Interstellar.

“I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional,” Murphy tells The Independent. “I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever.”

Although Murphy does add that he feels the right people were ultimately cast in the movie.

Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Caine, Wes Bentley, Casey Affleck, David Gyasi, Mackenzie Foy and Topher Grace, with the official synopsis as follows: “With our time on Earth coming to an end, a team of explorers undertakes the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Murphy suggests Oppenheimer double-bill

In the same interview, Cillian Murphy is asked what other Christopher Nolan movie he’d double-bill with Oppenheimer. And one of his answers is again Interstellar.

“You could go Interstellar,” Murphy tells The Independent. “Which is very… explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch Dunkirk, which is also set in World War II. Dunkirk is shorter, so that might be a good match ‘cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into [Oppenheimer].”

Article continues after ad

Oppenheimer is in cinemas now, while for more on the movie, check out the below articles:

Oppenheimer review | Ending explained | Epic runtime revealed | R-rating explained | Best way to watch Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan on sex scenes | Cast and characters | Filming locations | True story explained | Is Oppenheimer streaming? | Nolan ranked by Rotten Tomato scores | Is it based on a book? | Age-gap controversy explained | Robert Pattinson’s influence | How Oppenheimer died | Christopher Nolan explains strange script | Did Japan ban Oppenheimer? | Review roundup | Does Oppenheimer have a post-credits scene? | Box office | Was Jean Tatlock murdered? | What happened to Kitty? | Why did Lewis Strauss hate Oppenheimer? | Did Oppenheimer win a Nobel Prize? | Why you struggle to hear Nolan’s movies | Oppenheimer’s improvised line