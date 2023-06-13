Starfield promises lots of DLC add-ons despite game’s massive size

Bethesda’s Todd Howard says the studio will support Starfield with tons of DLC despite its already massive size.

Xbox and Bethesda fully lifted the lid on all things Starfield during a recent Direct stream packed with gameplay. Prospective players finally gained a greater understanding of what the project’s exploration and gunplay will entail, for example.

But most viewers were especially impressed by the sheer scale of the upcoming RPG. The game will play host to approximately 1,000 explorable worlds, created through a mix of hand-made and procedurally generated content.

Of course, this means countless tasks, characters, and collectible items also litter the experience. And, according to Game Director Todd Howard, the game users access at launch will only mark the beginning.

Bethesda plans to produce lots of DLC for Starfield

Speaking with IGN, Todd Howard confirmed that Bethesda plans on producing “a lot of add-on content for Starfield,” including story-based expansion packs.

The first of such expansions, entitled Shattered Space, will be included in the Digital Premium and Constellation Editions upon release.

Apparently, the team intends to develop content of varying sizes, not unlike how post-launch content has been handled with past Bethesda titles.

Howard explained, “Our plan is to do things of varying sizes, and we’ve done a lot of that in our previous games, so it’s something that we really like doing… So despite the size of the game, [there are] still things we want to add as far as features in the future or stories and things like that. Hopefully, it’s going to continue for a long time that way.”

These cursory DLC plans suggest Bethesda will support Starfield for quite a long time post-launch. Yet, outside of the limited Shattered Space details, nothing is known about what exactly the long-term support may entail.

The specifics should become much clearer in due time, though, especially with Starfield’s release on the horizon. Bethesda’s latest launches for PC and Xbox platforms on September 6, 2023.