Starfield pre-order bonus & edition differences

Starfield is on its way, bringing tons of pre-order bonuses and editions for anyone looking for some out-of-this-world loot. So, here are all the pre-order bonuses and what each edition can give you.

With Starfield’s release date inching ever closer, many are looking to get their hands on some space-inspired loot, or the ability to play the game five days early. However, for that, you need to grab one of the game’s many editions.

So, if you’re looking to pre-order the game and get your hands on some of its exciting bonuses, we’ve got you covered with all those pre-order bonuses, and what editions you can choose from.

It’s worth noting that, as long as you buy the Premium or Constellation edition of Starfield, you’ll be able to enjoy the game five days earlier than its release date.

Contents

Starfield pre-order Bonuses

No matter what edition you pre-order, you’ll be entitled to these rewards:

Laser Cutter

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

If you’re playing Starfield through Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be given access to all the pre-order content listed above, no matter when you download the game.

Starfield Standard Edition

If you just want to purchase the game on its own, then grab the Standard Edition, it doesn’t come with any of the pre-order bonuses but it’s the cheapest way to purchase the game.

Starfield base game

Starfield Premium Edition

If you want to grab some pre-order goodies as well as some other rewards, then you could buy the Premium Edition which comes with these added extras:

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Constellation Skin Pack

Starfield base game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade

Alternatively, you can choose to upgrade your Premium Edition, granting these rewards, just without the base game.

Premium Edition Upgrade Digital

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Constellation Skin Pack

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Premium Edition Upgrade Physical

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Constellation Patch (when purchased from participating retail stores)

Constellation Skin Pack

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Steelbook Display Case (when purchased from participating retail stores)

Up to 5 days early access

Starfield Constellation Edition

The largest, and most expensive edition of Starfield comes with a limited edition watch, among tons of other elements:

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Constellation Patch

Constellation Skin Pack

Starfield base game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Steelbook Display Case

Starfield Chronomark Watch & Case

Up to 5 days early access

There you have it, those are all the editions and pre-order bonuses for Starfield. While waiting for the game to come out take a look at some of our other handy Starfield guides and content:

