Starfield: Where to purchase weapons & gear early

You’ll need to have plenty of gear and weapons handy in Starfield if you want to survive your adventures in space. So, here’s where you can purchase everything you need in the early stages of the game.

Bethesda’s Starfield is finally here and fans across the globe have been suiting up to begin their journey in space. Combat can occur in the game, whether you’re exploring new planets, taking on side quests, or tackling the main campaign so you’ll want to make sure you have enough weapons and gear for these situations.

Starfield’s lack of local mini maps, however, can unfortunately make locating shops quite tricky in the game, especially early on when you haven’t got a lay of the land yet but we’ve got you covered. Here’s exactly where you can buy weapons and gear early on in Starfield.

Bethesda The Well in New Atlantis contains a number of shops.

Where to purchase weapons and gear early in Starfield

The first location in Starfield where you’ll be able to buy a solid amount of gear and stock up on ammo is the city of New Atlantis. This is the first major city you’ll visit in the game and it’s located on the planet Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system, it’s also where Constellation’s main base, The Lodge, can be found.

All the shops in New Atlantis are located in The Well, an underground area that can be accessed by taking the elevator next to the Transit Station in the MAST distract. Once you’ve fast-traveled to MAST using a Transit Car, simply turn right upon arriving and keep walking straight until you reach the elevator.

Below we’ve listed a rundown of all the shops in The Well, and an overview of the type of stock they carry:

Medical Bay – aid items including Bandages, and Heal Gel.

– aid items including Bandages, and Heal Gel. Kay’s House – food and drink.

– food and drink. Apex Electronics – Resources including Digipacks used to unlock doors and safes.

– Resources including Digipacks used to unlock doors and safes. The Trade Authority – Weapons, ammo, spacesuits, and resources.

– Weapons, ammo, spacesuits, and resources. U.C. Surplus – weapons, ammo, armor, throwables, and spacesuits.

While the facilities in New Atlantis don’t sell any extraordinary gear, what you can purchase from them will be more than enough to get you through the beginning stages of Starfield.

