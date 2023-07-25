Roblox Bebe Rexha event: Start time, accessories & more

Roblox creators Gamefam and Warner Music have partnered to bring an exclusive Bebe Rexha concert for fans within the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the concert’s start time, collaboration accessories, and more.

Roblox concerts represent a significant milestone in the convergence of gaming and music. These concerts offered a one-of-a-kind experience in which users could watch their favorite artists perform, interact with other fans, and immerse themselves in breathtaking virtual environments.

Article continues after ad

In the past, artists such as Lil Nas X and Flo Rida have performed for their fans in stunning Roblox experiences made by creators, bringing the authentic concert experience to the metaverse. Several cosmetic accessories were also purchasable using Robux alongside the collaboration.

Now, Gamesfam and Warner Music have created a Roblox experience in which Bebe Rexha will perform an exclusive concert for her fans. Here’s everything we know about the concert, from its start time to the accessories that will soon be available in the avatar shop.

Article continues after ad

Roblox Bebe Rexha will be performing live for fans in a Roblox experience.

When does the Bebe Rexha concert start in Roblox?

On July 28, 2023, at 7 PM E.T., Bebe Rexha will be performing live for her fans at a Roblox event in Harmony Hills. Players who are unable to attend the live performance can watch replays of the event until July 31, 2023.

Visit the official experience page and launch Harmony Hills (formerly known as Rhythm City) to participate in the event. After arriving on the island, you can head over to locations like Bebe Rexha’s Roller Disco Oasis, a backroads drive-in theater showing a 1970s action movie starring Bebe Rexha, and an Evel-Knievel-inspired motorcycle stunt show in Las Vegas while jamming to the tunes from her latest album Bebe.

Article continues after ad

“As a huge fan of the metaverse, I couldn’t be more thrilled to share my first Roblox concert with some of my biggest fans and all of the new ones I’ll meet along the way in the wonderful Harmony Hills,” said Bebe Rexha. “I hope everyone’s ready for a fun and energetic journey as we travel back in time together.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Exclusive event accessories available for players in the avatar shop

Bebe Rexha will lead participants on a fun musical fantasy adventure in Harmony Hills while dressed in 1970s fashion for her performance.

Article continues after ad

Her unique virtual merchandise, which will be released for the event, includes a Disco Ball helmet, Roller Skates, Bebe Rexha shoulder plushie, Bebe Rexha necklace, Retrosnap Camera, and Blue Crystal Denim jumpsuit.

These cosmetic accessories will be available in the avatar shop for players to purchase using their Robux. However, there has been no info if players can redeem any free items during the event, while the concert itself is free to attend for everyone.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Bebe Rexha’s concert in Roblox.

For promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | MTG Arena codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | All Star Tower Defense codes