Paris Hilton enters the metaverse with new ‘Paris World’ Roblox business

Paris Hilton is the latest celebrity to enter the metaverse thanks to the launch of ‘Paris World,’ a curated digital experience only available through the Roblox video game.

The world of virtual crossovers continues to expand. Following in the footsteps of Fortnite’s mega-popular concerts featuring the likes of Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, others are flocking to various corners of the loosely labeled ‘metaverse’ to get in on the ground floor.

Next in line is none other than famous model turned DJ Paris Hilton. The Californian star has now launched her own digital business inside of Roblox, an online gaming platform that reaches hundreds of millions every month.

With ‘Paris World,’ the celeb is charging players for a range of virtual experiences. All of which have been designed around Hilton’s own lifestyle, according to a report from Reuters.

Loading into Paris World, players are dropped onto an exclusive island in Roblox. It’s in this unique space that a number of custom experiences are available to those who buy in.

From exploring a replica of Hilton’s mansion in Beverly Hills, to driving a luxury sports car, or even strutting across a virtual boardwalk inspired by her wedding, there’s seemingly plenty to do.

“For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world,” Hilton explained.

“Not everybody gets to experience that, so that’s what we’ve been working together on over the past year – giving them all my inspirations of what I want in that world.”

To celebrate the launch of this new digital venture, Hilton is set to host a party over New Year’s Eve. However, this party won’t take place in the real world, as you might have expected.

Instead, Hilton’s avatar will serve as a DJ on Paris World, playing an electronic music set all across New Year’s Eve.