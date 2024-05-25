Every marketplace accessory in Roblox The Classic

Are you always on the lookout for awesome accessories on the Roblox marketplace? Well, the prime time to do so is during Roblox’s platform-wide events.

Roblox hosted a major event earlier this year called The Hunt. At present, there’s another event happening designed to spark a feeling of nostalgia among Roblox players.

The Classic event, featuring 15 classic titles, has some exclusive accessories on the market. So hurry up and grab them before the event ends on May 28, 2024.

Roblox Showcase your unique marketplace accessories at the hub.

All marketplace items in Roblox The Classic

During Roblox’s The Classic event, you’ll find a total of five marketplace items up for grabs. While most of them come with a Robux price tag, one item is absolutely free! Here they all are:

Timeless Valkyrie

Price: 19,000 Robux

Description: “From the dawn of time, Freya’s warriors have stood watch over the battlefields.”

The Timeless Valkyrie bundle includes the following items:

The Classic Bling Track

Timeless Valkyrie – Left Arm

Timeless Valkyrie – Left Leg

Timeless Valkyrie – Right Arm

Timeless Valkyrie – Right Leg

Timeless Valkyrie – Torso

Timeless Valkyrie – Head

Classic F – Mood (Mood Animation)

Timeless Valkyrie – Armor (Shirts)

Timeless Valkyrie – Bow & Arrow (Accessory | Back)

Timeless Valkyrie – Brows (Eyebrow Accessory)

Timeless Valkyrie – Helm (Accessory | Hat)

Timeless Valkyrie – Hair (Accessory | Hair)

Timeless Valkyrie – Left Boot

Timeless Valkyrie – Right Boot

Timeless Valkyrie – Skirt

Rthro Climb (Animation | Climb)

Rthro Fall (Animation | Fall)

Rthro Idle (Animation | Idle)

Rthro Jump (Animation | Jump)

Rthro Run (Animation | Run)

Rthro Swim (Animation | Swim)

Rthro Walk (Animation | Walk)

Timeless Valkyrie (Costume)

Timeless Valkyrie – Head (Costume)

Treasure Finder

Price: 19,000 Robux

Description: “DEFINITELY belongs in a museum.”

The Treasure Finder bundle includes:

The Classic Bling Track

Classic M – Mood (Mood Animation)

Treasure Finder – Backpack (Accessory | Back)

Treasure Finder – Brows (Eyebrow Accessory)

Treasure Finder – Hair (Accessory | Hair)

Treasure Finder – Fedora (Accessory | Hat)

Treasure Finder – Left Shoe

Treasure Finder – Pants

Treasure Finder – Right Shoe

Treasure Finder – Shirt

Treasure Finder – Vest

Rthro Climb (Animation | Climb)

Rthro Fall (Animation | Fall)

Rthro Idle (Animation | Idle)

Rthro Jump (Animation | Jump)

Rthro Run (Animation | Run)

Rthro Swim (Animation | Swim)

Rthro Walk (Animation | Walk)

Treasure Finder – Left Arm

Treasure Finder – Left Leg

Treasure Finder – Right Arm

Treasure Finder – Right Leg

Treasure Finder – Torso

Treasure Finder – Head

Treasure Finder (Costume)

Treasure Finder – Head (Costume)

The Classic VIP Shirt

Price: Free

Description: “Blast back into the past with this Classic Roblox-themed VIP T-Shirt! Who knows what doors it’ll open for you!”

The Classic VIP shirt is a basic white tee with the event’s logo and a huge VIP at the front.

Classic Bot V1.2009

Price: 99 Robux

Description: “Helper Bot has been enjoying the break after giving building advice for years – If you have any programming questions, his cool nephew is here.”

The Classic Bot V1.2009 is a hat accessory that looks like a cardboard box flipped upside down, with a face drawn on it using a sketch pen. Unfortunately, this item had a 24-hour timer, so players will not be able to purchase it.

The Classic Roblox Jacket

Price: 79 Robux

Description: A classic look refreshed into a 3D world.

This item, staying true to its name, is a simple black hooded jacket featuring the classic Roblox logo on the front. Just like the Classic Bot V1.2009, it was only available for a limited time, with a 24-hour timer, and is currently unavailable.

While you’re here, check out how to get the VIP shirt for free. If you’re on a hunt for Tix, here’s a guide to find them all in A Dusty Trip and Blade Ball.