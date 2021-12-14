Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes December 2021 – How to get free Honey & more

Created back in 2018, Bee Swarm Simulator has a variety of codes to redeem from Roblox-based developer Onett. In order to help you get free Honey, Bees, and Tickets, we’ve compiled a list of all the active Bee Swarm Simulator codes in December 2021.

Bee Swarm Simulator’s codes in the game allows you to make your time spent in the game much easier. As one of Roblox’s most successful titles yet, Bee Swarm Simulator has collected a dedicated fanbase, racking up 3.5 million favorites over the last three years.

While you work to take your humble beginnings of hatching bees all the way up to a honey-making empire, December’s codes can give you a much-needed head-start.

Advertisement

Updated December 14, 2021, to remove expired codes.

Contents

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes

These are all the currently active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator for December 2021. These have been tested in-game, and are currently active as of December 14, 2021.

Read More: Slayers Unleashed codes

Some of these codes require you to join the game’s official group, so make sure to do that to ensure you can claim them all easily:

Code Reward 500mil x5 Field Dice /x5 Gumdrops / x5 Wealth Clock / One-Hour Conversion Boost / x2 Stump Field Boost / x3 Bamboo Field Boost / Science Bear Morph 1MLikes

Super Smoothie Buff / x1 Unlimited Gumdrops Buff / Mother Bear Morph / x1 Blue Boost / x1 Red Boost / x1 White Boost / Baby Love Buff / Melody Buff / x1 Mountain Top Field Boost / x1 Clover Field Boost / x1 Blue Flower Field Boost / Sunflower Field Boost x1 / Mushroom Field Boost x1 / Spider Field Boost x1 / Strawberry Field Boost x1 / Bamboo Field Boost x1 / Pineapple Patch Boost x1 / One-Hour Capacity Code Buff / Wealth Clock Buff x1 / Ticket x1 / Treat x1 / Bitterberry x1 / Sunflower Seed x1 / Strawberry x1 / Blueberry x1 / Pineapple x1 / Moon Charm x1 / Cloud Vial x1 / Ant Pass x1 / Field Dice x1 / Micro-Converter x1 / Coconut x1 / Stinger x1 / Gumdrops x1 / 1 Honey 10mMembers Black Bear Morph / Blue Boost x10 / Blueberry x10 / Conversion Boost / Gumdrops x10 / Haste x10 Focus x10 / Moon Charm x10 / Neonberry x10 / Pepper Patch Code Buff / Pineapple Patch Code Buff / Pineapple x10 / Red Boost x10 / Strawberry x10 / Stump Field Code Buff / Sunflower Seed x10 / White Boost x10 Banned Stubborn Bee Jelly and Spider Field buff BeesBuzz123

Bitterberry x5 / Cloud Vial x1 / Gumdrops x5 CarmensAnDiego Ready Player Two free items ClubBean

Magic Bean / Pineapple Patch Boost x2 Club Converters

10x Micro-Converters Cubly

Bitterberries / Bumble Bee Jelly / Capacity Code / Micro-Converter Discord100k Marshmallow Bee Buff / 3x Rose Field Boost / x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost / +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen / Spider Field Boost x3 / 3x Jelly Beans / 3x Gumdrops / 3x Moon Charm / 3x Tickets Dysentery Ready Player Two free items GumdropsForScience

15x Gumdrops Jumpstart Ready Player Two free items Luther Ready Player Two free items Millie Ready Player Two free items Mocito100T Stingers / Gumdrops / Coconuts / Coconut Field Capacity / Inspire / Coconut Field Boost MondoOutage

Micro-Convertor x3 / Moon Charm x10 / Neonberry x1 / Marshmallow Bee x1 / Mountain Top Field Code Buff / Purple Potion Buff PlushFriday 1h Conversion Boost / Dandelion Field Code Buff / Marshmallow Bee x1 / Micro-Converter x1 / Neonberry x1 / Pine Tree Forest Code Buff / Rose / Field Code Buff / Super Smoothie Buff RedMarket Pepper Patch Boost / Capacity / Market Troggles Ready Player Two free items WordFactory Ready Player Two free items

How to redeem Bee Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Bee Swarm Simulator is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps:

Head over to the official Bee Swarm and click the large green button to launch the game.

to launch the game. Once in the game, at the top left of the screen, you’ll see a Cog icon – click that.

– click that. This will open up the ‘ System ‘ menu. From here, you’ll see ‘ Promo Codes ‘ right at the top left of the window that appears.

‘ menu. From here, you’ll see ‘ ‘ right at the top left of the window that appears. In the box below, enter the code and select ‘ Redeem ‘.

‘. If the code was successful, you’ll see the items you were rewarded with displayed at the bottom-right of your screen.

Full list of Bee Swarm Simulator expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Reward 38217

Ticket x5 Bopmaster

Ticket x5 Buzz

5,000 Honey Change Royal Jelly x1 Cog

Ticket x5 Connoisseur

Ticket x5 ClubJellies Royal Jelly x3 Crawlers

Ticket x5 DontUseThisJelly Basic Bee Jelly x1 Marshmallow

Marshmallow Bee / One-Hour Conversion Boost Meow Ticket x5 Nectar

5,000 Honey OnettJelly

Exhausted Bee Jelly x1 Roof

Ticket x5 SecretProfileCode

Ant Pass / Shocked Bee Jelly / Oil Buff / Glue Buff / Enzymes Buff Soup

5,000 Honey / Royal Jelly x1 / Ticket x10 Starch 300 Gumdrops Sure

30-minute Conversion Boost / Dandelion Field Boost ×3 / 2,500 Honey TeeSpring

Bamboo Field Boost x3 / Bamboo Field Winds x3 / Marshmallow Bee x1 Wax

Ticket x5 / 5,000 Honey Wink

Tickets x5 / 5,000 Honey / Black Bear Morph / Dandelion Field Boost x7

What are Bee Swarm Simulator codes used for in Roblox?

Redeeming these codes in-game are incredibly useful, allowing you to quickly level up and improve your character, mitigating gameplay you don’t have the time to do. You can collect Honey, earn Tickets, and other helpful boosts, so you’ll be able to ensure that you make the most of your play session.

Advertisement

Read More: Shindo Life codes in Roblox

As new codes are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here – so make sure to check back often!

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about codes for Bee Swarm Simulator in Roblox in December 2021.

For more Roblox tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead By Daylight codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Shindo Life codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Slayers Unleashed codes