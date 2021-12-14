Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes December 2021 – How to get free Honey & more

Created back in 2018, Bee Swarm Simulator has a variety of codes to redeem from Roblox-based developer Onett. In order to help you get free Honey, Bees, and Tickets, we’ve compiled a list of all the active Bee Swarm Simulator codes in December 2021.
Bee Swarm Simulator’s codes in the game allows you to make your time spent in the game much easier. As one of Roblox’s most successful titles yet, Bee Swarm Simulator has collected a dedicated fanbase, racking up 3.5 million favorites over the last three years.
While you work to take your humble beginnings of hatching bees all the way up to a honey-making empire, December’s codes can give you a much-needed head-start.
Advertisement
Updated December 14, 2021, to remove expired codes.
Contents
- Bee Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox
- How to redeem codes
- All expired Bee Swarm Simulator codes in 2021
- What are codes in Bee Swarm Simulator used for?
Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes
These are all the currently active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator for December 2021. These have been tested in-game, and are currently active as of December 14, 2021.
- Read More: Slayers Unleashed codes
Some of these codes require you to join the game’s official group, so make sure to do that to ensure you can claim them all easily:
|Code
|Reward
|500mil
|x5 Field Dice /x5 Gumdrops / x5 Wealth Clock / One-Hour Conversion Boost / x2 Stump Field Boost / x3 Bamboo Field Boost / Science Bear Morph
|1MLikes
|Super Smoothie Buff / x1 Unlimited Gumdrops Buff / Mother Bear Morph / x1 Blue Boost / x1 Red Boost / x1 White Boost / Baby Love Buff / Melody Buff / x1 Mountain Top Field Boost / x1 Clover Field Boost / x1 Blue Flower Field Boost / Sunflower Field Boost x1 / Mushroom Field Boost x1 / Spider Field Boost x1 / Strawberry Field Boost x1 / Bamboo Field Boost x1 / Pineapple Patch Boost x1 / One-Hour Capacity Code Buff / Wealth Clock Buff x1 / Ticket x1 / Treat x1 / Bitterberry x1 / Sunflower Seed x1 / Strawberry x1 / Blueberry x1 / Pineapple x1 / Moon Charm x1 / Cloud Vial x1 / Ant Pass x1 / Field Dice x1 / Micro-Converter x1 / Coconut x1 / Stinger x1 / Gumdrops x1 / 1 Honey
|10mMembers
|Black Bear Morph / Blue Boost x10 / Blueberry x10 / Conversion Boost / Gumdrops x10 / Haste x10 Focus x10 / Moon Charm x10 / Neonberry x10 / Pepper Patch Code Buff / Pineapple Patch Code Buff / Pineapple x10 / Red Boost x10 / Strawberry x10 / Stump Field Code Buff / Sunflower Seed x10 / White Boost x10
|Banned
|Stubborn Bee Jelly and Spider Field buff
|BeesBuzz123
|Bitterberry x5 / Cloud Vial x1 / Gumdrops x5
|CarmensAnDiego
|Ready Player Two free items
|ClubBean
|Magic Bean / Pineapple Patch Boost x2
|Club Converters
|10x Micro-Converters
|Cubly
|Bitterberries / Bumble Bee Jelly / Capacity Code / Micro-Converter
|Discord100k
|Marshmallow Bee Buff / 3x Rose Field Boost / x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost / +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen / Spider Field Boost x3 / 3x Jelly Beans / 3x Gumdrops / 3x Moon Charm / 3x Tickets
|Dysentery
|Ready Player Two free items
|GumdropsForScience
|15x Gumdrops
|Jumpstart
|Ready Player Two free items
|Luther
|Ready Player Two free items
|Millie
|Ready Player Two free items
|Mocito100T
|Stingers / Gumdrops / Coconuts / Coconut Field Capacity / Inspire / Coconut Field Boost
|MondoOutage
|Micro-Convertor x3 / Moon Charm x10 / Neonberry x1 / Marshmallow Bee x1 / Mountain Top Field Code Buff / Purple Potion Buff
|PlushFriday
|1h Conversion Boost / Dandelion Field Code Buff / Marshmallow Bee x1 / Micro-Converter x1 / Neonberry x1 / Pine Tree Forest Code Buff / Rose / Field Code Buff / Super Smoothie Buff
|RedMarket
|Pepper Patch Boost / Capacity / Market
|Troggles
|Ready Player Two free items
|WordFactory
|Ready Player Two free items
How to redeem Bee Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes in Bee Swarm Simulator is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps:
- Head over to the official Bee Swarm and click the large green button to launch the game.
- Once in the game, at the top left of the screen, you’ll see a Cog icon – click that.
- This will open up the ‘System‘ menu. From here, you’ll see ‘Promo Codes‘ right at the top left of the window that appears.
- In the box below, enter the code and select ‘Redeem‘.
- If the code was successful, you’ll see the items you were rewarded with displayed at the bottom-right of your screen.
Full list of Bee Swarm Simulator expired codes
Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:
|Code
|Reward
|38217
|Ticket x5
|Bopmaster
|Ticket x5
|Buzz
|5,000 Honey
|Change
|Royal Jelly x1
|Cog
|Ticket x5
|Connoisseur
|Ticket x5
|ClubJellies
|Royal Jelly x3
|Crawlers
|Ticket x5
|DontUseThisJelly
|Basic Bee Jelly x1
|Marshmallow
|Marshmallow Bee / One-Hour Conversion Boost
|Meow
|Ticket x5
|Nectar
|5,000 Honey
|OnettJelly
|Exhausted Bee Jelly x1
|Roof
|Ticket x5
|SecretProfileCode
|Ant Pass / Shocked Bee Jelly / Oil Buff / Glue Buff / Enzymes Buff
|Soup
|5,000 Honey / Royal Jelly x1 / Ticket x10
|Starch
|300 Gumdrops
|Sure
|30-minute Conversion Boost / Dandelion Field Boost ×3 / 2,500 Honey
|TeeSpring
|Bamboo Field Boost x3 / Bamboo Field Winds x3 / Marshmallow Bee x1
|Wax
|Ticket x5 / 5,000 Honey
|Wink
|Tickets x5 / 5,000 Honey / Black Bear Morph / Dandelion Field Boost x7
What are Bee Swarm Simulator codes used for in Roblox?
Redeeming these codes in-game are incredibly useful, allowing you to quickly level up and improve your character, mitigating gameplay you don’t have the time to do. You can collect Honey, earn Tickets, and other helpful boosts, so you’ll be able to ensure that you make the most of your play session.
Advertisement
- Read More: Shindo Life codes in Roblox
As new codes are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here – so make sure to check back often!
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about codes for Bee Swarm Simulator in Roblox in December 2021.
For more Roblox tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:
The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead By Daylight codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Shindo Life codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Warframe codes | Muscle Legends codes | Slayers Unleashed codes