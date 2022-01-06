Best scary Roblox horror games to play in 2022

Roblox has lots of scary horror games to play, despite looking cute and colorful on the surface, and our definitive list will help you to find the scariest games to play alone or with friends.

The list of games to play in Roblox is seemingly endless, with everything from the Naruto-inspired Shindo Life to the anime-inspired Slayers Unleashed and Pet Simulator X, and while the games are usually filled with color, there are a few scary Roblox games that provide a chilling scare.

While Roblox may not exactly be the game that you think of when looking for that next horror hit, it can still deliver some of the scariest surprises.

Best scary Roblox horror games in 2022

Whether you’re looking to scare your friends silly, or just want to see how far fan-made creations have come, then these nine scariest Roblox horror games will do just that.

From games that send you to investigate some truly terrifying houses, to the scariest maze you’ll ever see and an iconic murder mystery, there’s definitely a scary Roblox game for everyone.

Finders Keepers

This first-person scary survival horror game in Roblox tasks you with investigating the strange events that have been occurring at a family house. As a Paranormal Investigator, your goal is to find out the truth behind the powers that led to the family’s disappearance.

During your investigation, you’ll need to navigate dark rooms, uncover hidden disks, and avoid the demonic entity that inhabits the house. Expect plenty of jump scares and creepy surprises in this scary Roblox game.

Finders Keepers Key Features

Immersive

Good sound effects

Geisha

Based on the Urban Legend of “Teke-Teke”, this is one of Roblox’s scariest horror games, full of terrifying experiences to freak out even the most avid horror fan. After returning to your childhood home, your family is nowhere to be seen. As the constant hum of unsettling music plays in the background and your feet tap on the wooden floor of the house as you uncover the mystery, you’ll constantly be looking over your shoulder as you try to avoid the Geisha.

Complete with a myriad of jump scares, puzzles, and the enrapturing feeling of being followed and watched, this one will, without a doubt, keep you up at night.

Geisha Key Features

Solve puzzles

Immersive

Eerie soundtrack

Alone in a Dark House

Alone in a Dark House is similar to Finders Keepers, in that you’re tasked with investigating a house. However, instead of being a paranormal investigator, players take on the role of a private investigator who has been tasked with solving a brutal murder case.

This scary Roblox game can be played co-op and features fully voiced characters, two unique locations, and various puzzles that you’ll need to solve. Of course, players are never alone as the creepy killer stalks the corridors looking for new victims.

Alone in a Dark House Key Features

Can be played co-op or single player

Story-based

Lots of jump scares

Immersive

The Mimic

One of the scariest Roblox games on this list, The Mimic keeps the community coming back for more with its terrifying game design.

Featuring 4 chapters of updates to work your way through alone or with friends, it sends you back to your high school as you descend into a horror-filled world, attempting to search for a group of your missing friends.

The Mimic can be played with up to 10 people, and full of spooky audio effects, lighting, and jump scares, this truly haunting world will have you reaching for a blanket in no time.

The Mimic Key Features

Can be played with up to 10 people

One of the most popular Roblox horror games

Great audio and visual effects

Immersive

The Maze

If the idea of being thrown into a cavernous maze with nothing but a flashlight and a camera to your name sounds like fun, then this scary Roblox horror game could be for you. Unlike traditional mazes, this one is located deep underground.

Not only does this help to completely disorientate the player, but it also makes things even scarier when your flashlight inevitably runs out of batteries. To make matters even worse, this maze is stalked by a host of creepy creatures. Team up with up to 12 players and see if you have what it takes to escape The Maze.

The Maze Key Features

Can be played with up to 12 people

Able to explore

Engaging soundtrack and audio effects

Immersive

Murder Mystery 2

Everyone likes a classic murder mystery and it seems Roblox fans do too. After all, this game has been played a whopping four billion times. Murder Mystery 2 is a social deduction game that sees 12 players work together in order to catch the culprit. Each game has one sheriff, who’s in charge of eliminating the murderer.

It’s a game of deception and trickery, so you’ll need your wits about you if you wish to survive the trials ahead. Murder Mystery 2 may not be as scary as the other games on our list, but it can certainly get your heart racing.

Murder Mystery 2 Key Features

Great experience with friends

Can play as different characters (Sheriff, Murderer, Innocents)

Immersive

Dead Silence

Dead Silence is undoubtedly one of the most popular scary Roblox games and it’s not hard to see why. The game is based on the Dead silence supernatural horror film as players must investigate the disappearance of Mary Shaw, a murdered ventriloquist who haunts the local town.

The game’s excellent sound and level design are what make this particular Roblox game stand out. Simply walking down one of the game’s dimly lit corridors is an incredibly eerie experience. Doors will squeak and floorboards will creak, but it’s the ventriloquist you should really be worried about.

Dead Silence Key Features

Great sound design

Full of puzzles

Highly immersive

Breaking Point

Breaking Point is an extremely popular Roblox horror game, and offers a thrilling and frightening experience. Players are selected at random and are tasked with killing off other players. This process continues until there are just two players left.

The remaining survivors then have to face off in a knife-only duel. The victor wins the game.

Breaking Point Key Features

Great experience with friends

Immersive

One of the most popular Roblox horror games

Highly engaging

Survive The Killer

If you’re a fan of Breaking Point, then you should definitely check out Survive The Killer as of the most scary Roblox games. The concept is very similar — a killer is chosen and you and your allies have to run away and avoid getting murdered.

However, unlike Breaking Point, each player is given the chance to be the killer every round. So if you fancy that type of playstyle, then this game will be perfect.

Survive The Killer Key Features

One of the most popular Roblox horror games

Great experience with friends

So, there you have it – our list of the best scary Roblox horror games to play in 2022.

