Roblox The Classic: Dress to Impress all Tix Location

The Classic hosted by Roblox is a platform-wide event similar to The Hunt. However, this event has fewer games and it features a former currency used on Roblox, the Tix. Players can earn Tix in many ways, including collecting them in the featured games.

One of the most popular dress-up games on Roblox, Dress to Impress, is featured in The Classic event. This means that apart from choosing the best fit for your character, you can collect Tix and tokens in this game to redeem for awesome prizes.

However, players must hurry up since the event will end on May 28, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Dress to Impress Group / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

How to find all Dress to Impress Tix in Roblox The Classic

To find all Dress to Impress Tix in Roblox The Classic, enter a lobby and head over to the following locations:

Tix 1: Get the Tix in Lana’s Salon next to the entryway.

Get the Tix in Lana’s Salon next to the entryway. Tix 2: The Tix is in the corner near the makeup stand in Lana’s Salon.

The Tix is in the corner near the makeup stand in Lana’s Salon. Tix 3: Find the Tix between the two entryways in Lana’s Salon.

Find the Tix between the two entryways in Lana’s Salon. Tix 4: Find the Tix near the dresser to the left of the Skin Tones booth.

Find the Tix near the dresser to the left of the Skin Tones booth. Tix 5: Go to the right of the Skin Tones booth and find the Tix near the dresser.

Go to the right of the Skin Tones booth and find the Tix near the dresser. Tix 6: The Tix is between the male and female mannequin near the accessories pole at spawn.

The Tix is between the male and female mannequin near the accessories pole at spawn. Tix 7: The Tix is at the starting point of the intermission Obby.

The Tix is at the starting point of the intermission Obby. Tix 8: Fall down the Obby and get the Tix next to the ladder back up.

Fall down the Obby and get the Tix next to the ladder back up. Tix 9: Get the Tix next to the flowerpot stand in the intermission lobby.

Get the Tix next to the flowerpot stand in the intermission lobby. Tix 10: The last Tix in Dress to Impress is hidden inside the accessory pole at spawn.

Dress to Impress Group / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Walk through the pole to get the final hidden Tix.

Collecting all Tix will open a portal in the intermission lobby to an Obby. You have to climb up and find all the tokens.

If you want more Tix, make sure you check out our guides for Blade Ball and A Dusty Trip. Also, you can use our guide to get all badges for the Classic event.