AFK Arena Codes May 2021: how to redeem, rewards, more - Dexerto

High-flying mobile title AFK Arena has hit another month of play, which means a new set of codes have been released.

AFK Arena has fast become one of the standout titles in mobile gaming, and the table-top RPG has been enjoying rampant success.

Every month Lilith Games implements new codes for players to redeem in-game, these codes are vital as they grant the player exclusive rewards to help progress their play. With the month of May just turning the corner, we have gathered all the codes for this month.

What are AFK Arena codes used for?

Similar to codes used in other titles, the ones released for AFK Arena are redeemable codes that developer Lilith Games releases at the beginning of every month. These codes are useful for players as they grant access to resources such as diamonds, gold, heroes essence, heroes scrolls, and soulstones.

Since these codes are made public each month, players should take advantage of these codes; as they can go a long way in helping you progress through your journey in AFK Arena.

When do May’s AFK Arena codes expire?

Typically Lilith Games releases new codes at the tail-end of each month, when they do this, the codes from the current month expire. So, players will have around 25-30 days to redeem codes for a given month. But, there are some codes that do not expire, as these are labeled as special codes and have no current expiration date.

How do I redeem AFK Arena codes?

The process of redeeming your AFK Arena codes is quite simple, and it only takes a few steps. We’ll run over this process down below.

Proceed to AFK Arena’s redemption website, which can be found here

Once there, login into your AFK Arena account, which is designated by your ‘UID’, which can be found within the game at the top left of your screen

Once you have entered your UID, you will then need to verify that it is actually you trying to login into your account. So go ahead and send a code to your account, and a prompt will appear with a code on the game itself

Once you have verified your identity, all you need to do now is to enter the code into the website, and if it is not expired you should receive the contents in-game in a matter of seconds

Active AFK Arena codes May 2021

There is a flurry of new codes for May 2021, and all of these codes are currently active within the game. Some of these will grant significant rewards, and you redeem them as soon as possible, just in case you forget to do so this month.

Without further ado, here are all the active codes for AFK Arena for the month of May.

PrinceOfPersia 500 diamonds, 500k gold, 500 hero’s essence

311j4hw00d 100k gold and 100 diamonds

ch3atc0de 100k gold and 100 diamonds

xmasl00t 100k gold and 100 diamonds

d14m0nd5 100k gold and 100 diamonds

badlijey666 100K gold and 100 diamonds

101nc107h 100 diamonds and 100k gold

uf4shqjngq 30 common hero scrolls

afk888 300 diamonds, 20k gold, 100 hero’s essence

misevj66yi 5 common hero scrolls, 500 diamonds, 60 soulstones



Expired codes

Now that new codes have been implemented, some codes are no longer active, and you will not be able to redeem them if you try to.

Below is a list of all expired codes within AFK Arena.

ayqcttc36x

aaz27uvgfi

bprc9kun5i

am2fc6hqmj

8vws9uf6f5

9qgzux8k82

persona5

9biwud4xrt

happy2021

85de5ar9ts

8e27shfk6b

afkelijah

bestrpg4busyu

afkmarkiplier

overlord666

7k8n2s9bnx

7r3bbdqth2

76SHWCV6E4

6u226crhtp

invincible

576W235SUW

57KH69FHZR

4rytg4u2q6

LIUYAN888

LIUYAN118

LIUYAN233

3GPASHA3CH

3BAEE6V3V7

3AGHU4EGJE

2GQ55JII87

2N7GEK6RTC

2NZZY8Y67V

1FANFENGSHUN

2019MOTHERSDAY

25PG5GNPCF

26DNUIW8S4

2LONGTENGFEI

3YANGKAITAI

When do new codes release for AFK Arena?

As previously noted, new redemption codes are added at the beginning of each month. This means June 2021’s set of codes is going to release towards the end of May/first week of June, so keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks.