AFK Arena Codes May 2021: how to redeem, rewards, more - Dexerto

High-flying mobile title AFK Arena has hit another month of play, which means a new set of codes have been released.
AFK Arena has fast become one of the standout titles in mobile gaming, and the table-top RPG has been enjoying rampant success.
Every month Lilith Games implements new codes for players to redeem in-game, these codes are vital as they grant the player exclusive rewards to help progress their play. With the month of May just turning the corner, we have gathered all the codes for this month.
What are AFK Arena codes used for?
Similar to codes used in other titles, the ones released for AFK Arena are redeemable codes that developer Lilith Games releases at the beginning of every month. These codes are useful for players as they grant access to resources such as diamonds, gold, heroes essence, heroes scrolls, and soulstones.
Advertisement
- Read More: How to download Call of Duty Mobile
Since these codes are made public each month, players should take advantage of these codes; as they can go a long way in helping you progress through your journey in AFK Arena.
When do May’s AFK Arena codes expire?
Typically Lilith Games releases new codes at the tail-end of each month, when they do this, the codes from the current month expire. So, players will have around 25-30 days to redeem codes for a given month. But, there are some codes that do not expire, as these are labeled as special codes and have no current expiration date.
How do I redeem AFK Arena codes?
The process of redeeming your AFK Arena codes is quite simple, and it only takes a few steps. We’ll run over this process down below.
Advertisement
- Proceed to AFK Arena’s redemption website, which can be found here
- Once there, login into your AFK Arena account, which is designated by your ‘UID’, which can be found within the game at the top left of your screen
- Once you have entered your UID, you will then need to verify that it is actually you trying to login into your account. So go ahead and send a code to your account, and a prompt will appear with a code on the game itself
- Once you have verified your identity, all you need to do now is to enter the code into the website, and if it is not expired you should receive the contents in-game in a matter of seconds
Active AFK Arena codes May 2021
There is a flurry of new codes for May 2021, and all of these codes are currently active within the game. Some of these will grant significant rewards, and you redeem them as soon as possible, just in case you forget to do so this month.
Without further ado, here are all the active codes for AFK Arena for the month of May.
- PrinceOfPersia
- 500 diamonds, 500k gold, 500 hero’s essence
- 311j4hw00d
- 100k gold and 100 diamonds
- ch3atc0de
- 100k gold and 100 diamonds
- xmasl00t
- 100k gold and 100 diamonds
- d14m0nd5
- 100k gold and 100 diamonds
- badlijey666
- 100K gold and 100 diamonds
- 101nc107h
- 100 diamonds and 100k gold
- uf4shqjngq
- 30 common hero scrolls
- afk888
- 300 diamonds, 20k gold, 100 hero’s essence
- misevj66yi
- 5 common hero scrolls, 500 diamonds, 60 soulstones
Expired codes
Now that new codes have been implemented, some codes are no longer active, and you will not be able to redeem them if you try to.
Below is a list of all expired codes within AFK Arena.
- ayqcttc36x
- aaz27uvgfi
- bprc9kun5i
- am2fc6hqmj
- 8vws9uf6f5
- 9qgzux8k82
- persona5
- 9biwud4xrt
- happy2021
- 85de5ar9ts
- 8e27shfk6b
- afkelijah
- bestrpg4busyu
- afkmarkiplier
- overlord666
- 7k8n2s9bnx
- 7r3bbdqth2
- 76SHWCV6E4
- 6u226crhtp
- invincible
- 576W235SUW
- 57KH69FHZR
- 4rytg4u2q6
- LIUYAN888
- LIUYAN118
- LIUYAN233
- 3GPASHA3CH
- 3BAEE6V3V7
- 3AGHU4EGJE
- 2GQ55JII87
- 2N7GEK6RTC
- 2NZZY8Y67V
- 1FANFENGSHUN
- 2019MOTHERSDAY
- 25PG5GNPCF
- 26DNUIW8S4
- 2LONGTENGFEI
- 3YANGKAITAI
When do new codes release for AFK Arena?
As previously noted, new redemption codes are added at the beginning of each month. This means June 2021’s set of codes is going to release towards the end of May/first week of June, so keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks.
Advertisement