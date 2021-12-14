Roblox Muscle Legends codes December 2021 – How to get free Strength, Pets & Gems

Muscle Legends codes in Roblox can get you lots of free items such as Gems, Strength and Agility boosts, or pets to help you train and fight to become the strongest in the game. For December 2021, there are a handful of different codes to redeem.

Players in the Roblox-based Muscle Legends have a variety of different codes available to claim, granting different rewards that will help as you challenge the other Robloxians that are all looking to best you and become the ultimate fighter.

If you’re looking for a companion to give you an extra boost, the game’s pet feature allows you to collect a whole host of different critters. They’re not just cute, either – they come with their own stat benefits which will help you out in a pinch.

For December 2021, we’ve collected all of the currently available codes to help you take on the toughest encounters in Roblox Muscle Legends.

Muscle Legends codes in Roblox (December 2021)

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently available codes to redeem in December. These have been checked in-game, and are confirmed to be working as of December 14, 2021. Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes right here.

Code Items epicreward500 500 Gems frostgems10 10,000 Gems galaxycrystal50 5,000 Gems launch250 250 Gems megalift50 250 Strength Musclestorm50 1,500 Strength Skyagility50 500 Agility spacegems50 5,000 Gems speedy50 250 Agility supermuscle100 200 Strength superpunch100 100 Strength

How to redeem Muscle Legends codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in the game is incredibly easy to do, only taking a few quick steps to claim your free items:

Head to the main Muscle Legends page and click the large green button to launch the game. Once in-game, on the right side of your screen, you’ll see ‘CODES‘ on the sidebar (also pictured above) – select that. A box will pop up in the middle of your screen. Copy and paste the above codes into it. Press ‘ENTER‘ and if the code was entered correctly, your reward will automatically redeem.

That’s it! If you’ve entered a Strength code, you’ll see a visual difference in your character automatically. Gems will appear on the screen if they’ve been redeemed correctly, and there’ll be an increase in your speed for Agility codes.

Full list of Muscle Legends expired codes

Below is a list of all expired codes, along with the rewards they previously redeemed. As those listed above expire, they will then be moved into this table:

Code Items – –

What are Muscle Legends codes used for in Roblox?

As shown above, these codes are essential for players to redeem, with the bonuses that they provide helping you on your journey to becoming the best fighter the game has ever seen. Gems can help you to purchase items, and stat boosts can improve either your Strength and Agility.

New codes are occasionally added by Scriptbolixian, making the game a little easier for those that want an extra boost or don’t have too much time to play.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Muscle Legends codes in Roblox for December 2021.

