 Roblox King Legacy codes December 2021 - How to get Beli, Gems & more - Dexerto
Roblox

Roblox King Legacy codes December 2021 – How to get Beli, Gems & more

Published: 16/Dec/2021 16:35

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Roblox King Legacy artwork
Roblox Corporation / Thai Piece

King Legacy codes in Roblox grant players lots of free items, helping you on your quest to become the best pirate the high seas have ever seen. In December 2021, there are lots of codes available to get cash (Beli), Gems, and even stats resets.

Redeeming codes in King Legacy allows you to progress faster through the game as you explore the vast ocean and roam the islands peppered throughout.

Inspired by the anime and manga, Once Piece – you’ll be doing everything from fighting others in PvP, entering deadly raids, pushing back gigantic sea monsters in epic boss fights, to consuming different fruits to be granted with particular abilities.

For December, we’ve put together a list of all of the currently available codes that you can utilize in King Legacy to make things a little simpler.

Contents

An image of King Legacy artwork from Roblox
Roblox / go play eclipsis
Redeeming codes in King Legacy will take your gameplay to the next level.

King Legacy codes in Roblox (December 2021)

In December 2021, there are currently five working King Legacy codes that players can redeem. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

Code Items
1MFAV (NEW) 5x Gems
500KLIKES (NEW) Stat reset
DinoxLive 100,000 Beli
Peodiz 100,000 Beli
Update2_5 3x Gems

How to redeem King Legacy codes in Roblox

If you’re wondering how to redeem codes in King Legacy, it’s incredibly easy to do. Follow these steps:

  1. Proceed to the official page and click the large green button to launch the game.
  2. Once you’re in-game, you’ll see your health bar at the top-left of your screen. Underneath it on the right-hand side, you’ll see a little cogwheel. Click that.
  3. The ‘Settings‘ menu will now appear. At the bottom of this window, you’ll see ‘ENTER CODE‘. Paste your code into that box.
  4. If entered correctly, your free items will now redeem automatically.

That’s it! You’ll now be able to utilize your free items for whatever it is that you need.

An image showing the Enter Codes box in King Legacy
Roblox Corporation / go play eclipsis
Simply paste your code into the ‘Enter Code’ box and you’ll be well on your way.

Full list of King Legacy expired codes

Below is a list of all the expired codes that were previously available to redeem:

Code Items
100kFAV
100KLIKES
100MVISITS
150KLIKES
200KFAV
200MVISITS
20MVisit
22kLike
23kLike
250KLIKES
26kLikes
300KFAV
300MVISITS
35MVisit
400KLIKES
45KLIKES
45MVISIT
50KLIKES
600KFAV
60MVISITS
700KFAV
70KLIKES
800KFAV
80MVISITS
900KFAV
90KFavorites
Allo
BeckComeBack
BeckyStyle
BestEvil
Brachio
Dough
DragonIsStrong
GasGas
KingPieceComeBack
Makalov
Merry Christmas
MIUMA
NewDragon
OpOp
Peerapat
QuakeQuake
REDBIRD
ReduceLagMap
Samurai
Shadow
Snow
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
Spino
String
TanTaiGaming
Thanakorn
Threeramate
Update2_17
UpdateGem

What are King Legacy codes used for in Roblox?

As shown in the tables above, King Legacy codes are incredibly important, granting fantastic bonuses on your quest to become the best pirate ever by providing free Gems, Beli, and more to progress through the game a little quicker.

New codes aren’t released on a set schedule, so when new ones do arrive, they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about King Legacy codes in Roblox for December 2021.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

