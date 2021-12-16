Roblox King Legacy codes December 2021 – How to get Beli, Gems & more

King Legacy codes in Roblox grant players lots of free items, helping you on your quest to become the best pirate the high seas have ever seen. In December 2021, there are lots of codes available to get cash (Beli), Gems, and even stats resets.

Redeeming codes in King Legacy allows you to progress faster through the game as you explore the vast ocean and roam the islands peppered throughout.

Inspired by the anime and manga, Once Piece – you’ll be doing everything from fighting others in PvP, entering deadly raids, pushing back gigantic sea monsters in epic boss fights, to consuming different fruits to be granted with particular abilities.

For December, we’ve put together a list of all of the currently available codes that you can utilize in King Legacy to make things a little simpler.

King Legacy codes in Roblox (December 2021)

In December 2021, there are currently five working King Legacy codes that players can redeem. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

Code Items 1MFAV (NEW) 5x Gems 500KLIKES (NEW) Stat reset DinoxLive 100,000 Beli Peodiz 100,000 Beli Update2_5 3x Gems

How to redeem King Legacy codes in Roblox

If you’re wondering how to redeem codes in King Legacy, it’s incredibly easy to do. Follow these steps:

Proceed to the official page and click the large green button to launch the game. Once you’re in-game, you’ll see your health bar at the top-left of your screen. Underneath it on the right-hand side, you’ll see a little cogwheel. Click that. The ‘Settings‘ menu will now appear. At the bottom of this window, you’ll see ‘ENTER CODE‘. Paste your code into that box. If entered correctly, your free items will now redeem automatically.

That’s it! You’ll now be able to utilize your free items for whatever it is that you need.

Full list of King Legacy expired codes

Below is a list of all the expired codes that were previously available to redeem:

Code Items 100kFAV – 100KLIKES – 100MVISITS – 150KLIKES – 200KFAV – 200MVISITS – 20MVisit – 22kLike – 23kLike – 250KLIKES – 26kLikes – 300KFAV – 300MVISITS – 35MVisit – 400KLIKES – 45KLIKES – 45MVISIT – 50KLIKES – 600KFAV – 60MVISITS – 700KFAV – 70KLIKES – 800KFAV – 80MVISITS – 900KFAV – 90KFavorites – Allo – BeckComeBack – BeckyStyle – BestEvil – Brachio – Dough – DragonIsStrong – GasGas – KingPieceComeBack – Makalov – Merry Christmas – MIUMA – NewDragon – OpOp – Peerapat – QuakeQuake – REDBIRD – ReduceLagMap – Samurai – Shadow – Snow – SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Spino – String – TanTaiGaming – Thanakorn – Threeramate – Update2_17 – UpdateGem –

What are King Legacy codes used for in Roblox?

As shown in the tables above, King Legacy codes are incredibly important, granting fantastic bonuses on your quest to become the best pirate ever by providing free Gems, Beli, and more to progress through the game a little quicker.

New codes aren’t released on a set schedule, so when new ones do arrive, they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about King Legacy codes in Roblox for December 2021.

