Every Video Star joining Roblox The Classic

Roblox The Classic event is almost upon us and many Robloxians are curious about which Video Stars will join. At the heart of this curiosity is a unique free item: The Star Creator Pie.

This item has the appearance of a pie with a star on it. The official image shows it with a bazooka. Since acquiring this item is related to the Video Stars, find out which of your favorite creators will be joining this nostalgic experience.

Roblox Find Video Stars to get the Star Creator Pie.

List of Video Star Creators in Roblox The Classic

Here’s a list of all Video Star Creators in Roblox The Classic event, each offering the Star Creator Pie item:

If your preferred Video Star isn’t listed here, don’t worry. The lineup could change throughout the event, so keep an eye out for updates.

How to get the Star Creator Pie in Roblox The Classic event

To get the Star Creator Pie items in Roblox The Classic event, simply head over to the hub and look for a Video Star. You can follow their YouTube channel to track them. Once you meet them, they will shoot a pie at you from a special bazooka.

This is similar to the Vault Star Headphones gift from Video Stars in The Hunt event. Make sure you hurry and get your hands on this pie as soon as possible.

The Classic event begins on May 23, 2024, and runs until May 28, 2024. Since this is an event-exclusive cosmetic, you will not get a chance to acquire it post-event.

Apart from the Star Creator Pie, you can grab a cool free VIP shirt. The event also features premium rewards for players who purchase cosmetics with free bundles.

You will find all you need to know about this fun event in our Roblox The Classic guide. Check out all the games that will be a part of this event and other fun Roblox content like the best games to play, all Roblox codes, and Shirt ID codes.