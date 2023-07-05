How to get free OperaGX items in Roblox Arsenal

The OperaGX browser, made with gamers in mind, has teamed up with the Roblox game Arsenal, offering free rewards to both web browser users and Arsenal players. Here’s how you can redeem them easily.

Roblox features a variety of games that users can enjoy with their friends for free. Online multiplayer games have become increasingly popular on the platform, and players are continuously on the hunt for new ways to customize their profiles for free.

Article continues after ad

The Avatar Shop is where most of the platform’s cosmetics may be purchased using Robux, and it occasionally offers freebies as well. While limited quantities of collaborative items are also released in the shop, only a lucky handful ever get their hands on them.

Similarly, OperaGX, a browser geared towards gamers, has partnered with the creators of the massively popular Roblox game Arsenal to offer both the browser users and Arsenal players access to exclusive and free rewards. Here’s how you can easily get them.

Article continues after ad

Roblox Arsenal is one of the top action games on the platform.

Get free loot in Roblox Arsenal by using OperaGX browser

OperaGX has teamed up with Roblox Arsenal, offering a variety of cosmetic items for players to customize their profile in-game. In order to redeem these items, you must first have the OperaGX browser installed on your device.

This collaboration is the first-ever themed partnership between a browser and a Roblox game. All you need to do is simply visit their website and follow the on-screen instructions. You can redeem all the rewards in just a matter of a few minutes.

Article continues after ad

OperaGX / Roblox OperaGX users can get free loot in Roblox Arsenal.

How to redeem free OperaGX items in Roblox Arsenal?

Once you are all set, follow these steps to redeem the free OperaGX rewards in Roblox Arsenal:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Launch the OperaGX web browser on your PC, Mac, Android, or iPhone device. Head over to the official OperaGX x Arsenal webpage. Once there, simply enter your Roblox Username in the text box. Click on Claim Now. Launch Arsenal in Roblox and redeem your rewards in-game.

The OperaGX x Arsenal bundle consists of – two weapon skins, a melee weapon, a character skin, an unusual effect, a calling card, and a kill effect. All of the cosmetic items are themed in the signature Red and Grey color scheme of the OperaGX browser.

There has been no information on the promotion’s end date. However, the event will presumably run for a considerable amount of time. This will allow all Roblox users to have an equal opportunity to redeem these themed rewards in the game.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about getting the free OperaGX rewards in Roblox Arsenal.

For promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | MTG Arena codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | All Star Tower Defense codes