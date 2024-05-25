Roblox The Classic Event: All Tix locations in Dusty Trip

Roblox is known to host fun-filled events where players can participate in quests to earn free rewards. The Classic is one such event running from May 23, 2024, to May 28, 2024. This event features a roster of 15 games with unique quests.

Players across the globe are participating in games to earn rewards. A Dusty Trip is one such game where players can find Tix to redeem them for rewards at the Classic hub.

There are 10 Tix in total spread across the A Dusty Trip map. This guide will help you locate all of them.

Jandel’s Road Trip / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

How to find all Dusty Trip Tix in Roblox The Classic

To find all the Dusty Trip Tix, you must first enter a lobby and select the ‘Classic’ map. Once you’re in, here are all the Tix locations:

Tix 1: The Tix is on the table next to the gun at your spawn.

Build the car at the spawn and fill it up with gas. Then, follow the road for 2000m and you'll find the Tix next to the red and blue buildings.

Enter the blue building and you'll find it in a corner.

Return to the car and follow the road for 4000m. You'll find a Tix near the bridge.

Drive halfway through the bridge till you reach a fiery circle. You'll find it in the corner of this platform.

Follow this road for 6000m and you'll find many ships. Fight your way through the second ship and explore the bottom floor for the Tix.

Follow the road for 8000m and look for a haunted house. Fight your way to the second floor and look for a bedroom. You'll find the Tix on a cabinet.

Exit the house and go to the backyard for this Tix.

Keep going down the road for 10000m and enter the Roblox HQ building. Head to the basement and you'll find a Tix.

Go to the other glass building and enter the basement to find the final Tix.

Make sure you watch the fuel gauge and your hunger level. Look out for food and gas stations as you travel, so you don’t run out of either during the trip.

