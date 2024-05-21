Is Roblox The Classic event pay-to-play?

After The Hunt, Roblox is hosting another major event called The Classic. As the name suggests, this event will feature classic Roblox titles to take the players down memory lane.

Similar to The Hunt, players can access the event through The Classic Hub once it goes live on May 23, 2024. However, this nostalgic event will only be live for 5 days.

Within this period, players have a chance to earn rewards to take with them on their future travels. But are there any exclusive items to purchase? And is this event pay-to-play?

Roblox / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Purchase the bundle to earn exclusive rewards.

Is The Classic event in Roblox pay-to-play?

The Classic event by Roblox is free to play but players can purchase premium event-related avatar items and two exclusive bundles with Robux. These items will be available for a limited time period.

The two premium cosmetics to unlock bundles with exclusive rewards are:

Treasure Finder for 19,000 Robux

for 19,000 Robux Timeless Valkyrie for 19,000 Robux

Players with zero Robux in their account will have to purchase the 22,500 Robux package which costs $199.99. However, the prices may change based on your location and ongoing promotions. The rewards these bundles include haven’t been announced yet. We will update the list as soon as they are revealed.

Apart from paid rewards, players can redeem items by completing quests in the featured games. Completing quests will reward players with tokens. Moreover, there are TIX hidden across games, similar to Eggs, for players to find.

Players can keep track of and redeem the tokens and TIX for free rewards at The Classic Hub. On top of that, Roblox is giving away a free VIP shirt that players can claim on the official platform page.

Another reward available for players to claim is the Creator Pie item given by Roblox Video Stars. However, it is unclear how players can claim this item just yet.

Some of the titles rumored to be featured in this event are Driving Empire, Adopt Me!, Arsenal, and Restaurant Tycoon 2. You will find all the information you need on our The Classic guide.

For more awesome Roblox content, check out the best games to play, all Roblox codes, and Shirt ID codes.