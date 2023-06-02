Roblox Flo Rida event: Start time, free rewards & more

It’s time for another Roblox concert, and this time it’ll be Flo Rida, singing his latest single and other classics in the iHeart Land experience. Here’s how you can watch it and gain access to free items.

Roblox live concerts provide musicians and their fans with one of the most interactive experiences available in the virtual world. Artists including Lil Nas X, Elton John, and BlackPink have all performed live on the platform in the past.

Article continues after ad

Fans who love these artists are always thrilled to watch them perform, but what they like most about these shows are the rewards that they receive for attending. This summer, American rapper Flo Rida will be playing his current hit “What a Night,” along with an assortment of other songs at a unique performance on Roblox’s iHeart Land.

Players can also obtain free rewards by completing certain easy tasks. The start time of the event and instructions on how to obtain the freebies are described below.

Article continues after ad

Roblox Players can watch Flo Rida perform LIVE on iHeart Land in Roblox

When does the Flo Rida concert start in Roblox

On June 9, 2023, at 7 PM E.T., Flo Rida will be performing live for his fans at a Roblox event in iHeart Land. Players who are unable to attend the live performance can watch replays of the event until June 11, 2023 on the experience.

Visit the official experience page and launch iHeart Land: Radio Star Simulator to participate in the event. After arriving, head on over to the giant screen where the show will start promptly at the designated hour.

Article continues after ad

Roblox Players can get free Roblox items once they complete certain challenges on iHeart Land

How to get free items in the Flo Rida event

Roblox players can get a bunch of freebies once they jump into the Flo Rida themed area in the iHeart Land experience. On Roblox’s iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator, players may participate in a massive treasure hunt by travelling to Flo Rida’s home in the State Farm area.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Find the letters F-L-O-R-I-D-A hidden throughout the house to unlock daily rewards, including a Flo Rida radio pet, a Flo Rida hoverboard skin, a set of Limited Edition Flo Rida Sunglasses, and more. Get the scavenger hunt details from Jake, a State Farm representative who will be waiting for you outside the front door.

Article continues after ad

The island is live now and players can jump in to begin with the challenges. Moreover, the artist’s hit song “What A Night” will be hidden in the simulator’s audio environment near the front door of Flo Rida’s House where you can listen to it on loop.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Flo Rida’s iHeart Land event in Roblox.

For promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:

Article continues after ad

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | MTG Arena codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | All Star Tower Defense codes